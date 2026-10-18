Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola was visibly moved to tears at her son Zion's lavish 7th birthday party in Lekki, Lagos

A performing artiste delivered a live tribute to late gospel minister Toluwanisings, who died on October 14, 2026, at age 41

The star-studded celebration drew top Nollywood names including Funke Akindele, Femi Adebayo, Iyabo Ojo, and Odunlade Adekola

What was meant to be a joyful milestone for Nollywood actress and producer Wumi Toriola turned into an unexpectedly emotional moment at her son Zion's 7th birthday party in the Lekki area of Lagos, when a live tribute to the late gospel minister Toluwanisings left her visibly struggling to hold back tears.

Footage from the celebration on Saturday, October 17, captured the actress' expression shifting as a performing artiste sang in honour of the recently departed gospel singer, whose death had shaken the Nigerian gospel community just days before the event.

Wumi Toriola hosts lavish party to celebrate son's 7th birthday. Credit: toluwanisings/wumitoriola

Source: Instagram

The tribute that moved Toriola honoured Toluwanisings, whose real name was Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji. He passed away in the early hours of October 14, 2026, at the age of 41, just hours after ministering at a worship event in Ibadan the night before his sudden death.

Widely celebrated for weaving Yoruba praise traditions into contemporary worship, Toluwanisings was known for songs such as "A Very Big God," "Unreserved Praise," and "E Lagbara." His family confirmed his passing, describing him as a devoted husband and father. Tributes from fans and fellow ministers across the Nigerian gospel community poured in following the news. Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced by his family in due course.

The birthday party itself marked the fulfilment of a promise Toriola had made to her son. She had previously shared that Zion's 5th birthday did not get the grand celebration she had envisioned, as she was deep in production on her cinema project Queen Lateefah at the time. She committed to making his 7th birthday one to remember instead, and the Lekki event appeared to deliver on exactly that, drawing a host of prominent Nollywood personalities including Funke Akindele, Femi Adebayo, Iyabo Ojo, and Odunlade Adekola.

Wumi Toriola made Zion’s seventh birthday one to remember after missing his fifth celebration. Credit: wumitoriola

Source: Instagram

A video from Wumi Toriola's son's 7th birthday party is below:

Davido reacts to Toluwanisings' death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that music star Davido reacted to gospel singer Toluwanisings' sudden death.

The Afrobeats singer reshared a video of a doctor sharing how Toluwanisings' life could have been saved. Davido seemingly supported the doctor's stance as the conversation continued to grow about the gospel singer's death.

Source: Legit.ng