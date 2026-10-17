Chelsea goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was hospitalised after an aerial collision during their Premier League win over Everton

Xabi Alonso confirmed Martinez left the stadium conscious but was undergoing precautionary tests at the hospital

Young Belgian goalkeeper Mike Penders stepped in to complete the match after Martinez was stretchered off the pitch

Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso has given a brief update on goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who was taken to hospital after being stretchered off during Chelsea's 2-0 Premier League victory over Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on matchday seven.

Martinez was involved in an aerial collision with Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite during a corner kick and consequently left the pitch on a stretcher.

Emiliano Martinez was stretchered off during Chelsea's win over Everton. Photo by Richard Martin-Roberts.

Source: Getty Images

According to The Athletic, the Argentina international goalkeeper was hospitalised immediately following the incident which raised tension among fans.

Alonso’s update on Martinez

When asked about the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner's condition after the match, Alonso said he had limited information to share.

“As far as I know, he left the stadium conscious and right now he is in the hospital doing precautionary tests. Let's see but this is what I know so far,” he told TNT Sports.

Pedro Neto seals Chelsea's win

Portuguese winger Pedro Neto delivered the decisive contribution on the day, netting twice in the second half to hand Chelsea all three points. The result also marked the Blues' first Premier League clean sheet in nine months, a significant milestone for Alonso's side.

With Martinez off the pitch, young Belgian goalkeeper Mike Penders came on to replace him and helped see out the remainder of the match. Penders could be called upon again in the coming weeks if Martinez is not fit to return in time for Chelsea's next fixture.

It was not the first time that the former Aston Villa goalkeeper had been involved in such a situation this season. Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalahaes avoided a red card after kicking him in the head.

Mikel Obi predicted Chelsea’s win

Legit.ng previously reported that Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel predicted a win for his former team during his pre-game predictions on Instagram.

The former Super Eagles international believed that his club has what it takes to hand Everton their first Premier League defeat this season.

Source: Legit.ng