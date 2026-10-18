NALPGAM wants licensed marketers included in free cylinder and refill programmes to reach more households and improve safety

Nigeria aims to help five million households adopt cooking gas by 2030 as it targets annual LPG use of five million tonnes

The association called for stricter safety rules, better monitoring and an industry-wide standard to protect consumers

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM) has urged the Federal Government to involve its members in the distribution of free cooking gas cylinders and refill initiatives aimed at expanding access to cleaner household energy across Nigeria.

The association said its extensive distribution network could help the government reach more households, improve cylinder safety and accelerate the adoption of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), commonly known as cooking gas.

Marketers ask FG to include them in free gas distribution and refill schemes. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The appeal comes as Nigeria pursues wider LPG adoption through its Decade of Gas programme and government-backed initiatives designed to make cleaner cooking alternatives more accessible.

Marketers seek role in FG’s free gas initiatives

NALPGAM made the appeal following its 2026 webinar, themed “Downstream LPG Operational Excellence and Compliance,” which brought together industry operators, regulators and other stakeholders.

The association urged the government to integrate licensed marketers into cooking gas access programmes, including free cylinder distribution, refill support and cylinder recirculation initiatives.

It argued that its members' proximity to consumers could improve distribution efficiency, strengthen cylinder traceability and support certified local manufacturers.

The proposed involvement could also help address challenges surrounding affordability, particularly for households struggling with the initial cost of acquiring cooking gas cylinders and accessories.

Nigeria targets five million tonnes of cooking gas

Stakeholders at the webinar called for stronger private-sector participation in the Decade of Gas LPG access programme as Nigeria targets annual consumption of approximately five million tonnes by 2030.

NALPGAM National President, Barrister Edu Inyang, stressed that increasing cooking gas consumption must go hand in hand with improved safety standards.

“The future of Nigeria’s LPG industry cannot be achieved by increasing volumes alone. We must grow safely, responsibly, efficiently and sustainably,” he said.

He added that safety must become a continuous industry culture rather than an occasional campaign.

FG expands free cylinders and refill support

The Federal Government's National Grassroots LPG access Programme aims to help five million households adopt cooking gas by 2030.

Under the initiative, beneficiaries are to receive access to programme-owned cylinders and a structured six-refill subsidy that gradually moves households towards market prices over four to six months.

In July 2026, the government launched free distribution of 3kg cylinders in Bayelsa State. Another rollout announced in Akwa Ibom in August targeted 27,000 filled cylinders for women, with plans to extend the intervention nationwide.

These initiatives are intended to reduce dependence on firewood and charcoal while making cleaner cooking more affordable.

Marketers demand tougher safety standards

Beyond distribution, NALPGAM called for stricter compliance with licensing, preventive maintenance and incident-reporting requirements.

Participants condemned illegal gas decanting and unauthorised propane blending, warning that unsafe practices threaten consumers and industry investments.

They also recommended smart filling systems, automated tank gauges, flow meters and vehicle tracking to reduce losses and improve accountability.

New cooking gas prices emerge as FG begins free distribution and refills; marketers react. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Inyang maintained that regulatory compliance strengthens business performance.

“Compliance is not merely a regulatory burden; it is a business advantage,” he said.

The association consequently proposed a nationwide operational excellence standard covering safe facilities, trained personnel, compliant processes and customer protection.

NALPGAM reaffirmed its readiness to collaborate with regulators and government agencies to ensure Nigeria's expanding cooking gas market remains safe, efficient and accessible

New cooking gas prices emerge at depots

Legit.ng earlier reported that new cooking gas depot prices have emerged across Nigeria, with Dangote Refinery recording the lowest listed rate at N980 per kilogram, below prices offered by other selected suppliers.

The development comes as households face rising cooking gas costs, with the average retail price of a 12.5kg cylinder increasing to N17,616.94 in September 2026 from N16,847 in August 2026.

Source: Legit.ng