Singer CKay isn’t shy about admitting that colleague, Davido, played a vital role in his journey to become a global music star

During a recent interview, the Love Nwantiti hitmaker mentioned how his collaboration with Davido came at an important time in his career

CKay said he needed a co-sign from an established artiste and Davido was more than willing to offer a helping hand

Nigerian singer David Adeleke aka Davido has been offline for some time but it hasn’t stopped fans and colleagues from speaking about his acts of kindness.

Just recently, afrobeats superstar, CKay granted an interview where he gave an honest take on the impact of his musical collaboration with Davido.

According to the Love Nwantiti singer, the collabo with Davido played a vital role in his success story in the music industry.

CKay proceeded to explain that he needed a co-sign from an established artiste in the entertainment scene at the time of the musical collaboration.

The singer said Davido was more than happy to offer a helping hand and their relationship blossomed into a friendship after the project.

According to CKay, the friendship wasn’t with Davido alone as the singer’s team also welcomed him with open hands.

The Felony hitmaker noted that he would always acknowledge Davido’s help whenever he gets the chance to do so.

Watch him speak below:

