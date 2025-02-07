Afrobeats singer Wizkid's generosity was proven yet again as he graced the comedy show of Nigerian comedian Buchi

The Kese hitmaker stormed the comedy Live show with his team and they showed love to the up-and-coming comedians

Wizkid's gift to each comedian who performed wowed them and they had something to say about him

Grammy award-winning singer Ayo Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid, wore his philanthropic hat as he attended comedian Oyebuchi Ojieh aka Buchi's Live comedy show.

The event was held on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, in Lagos, with several up-and-coming comedians displaying their talents.

Wizkid gifts comedians bundles of cash at Buchi's comedy show. Image credit: @livelounge_ng

Source: Instagram

While the first comedian performed, Wizkid asked one of his team members to gift the comedian bundles of cash.

The comedian was grateful and he thanked the Ojuelegba hitmaker. He added that Wizkid's generous act was the joke of the day.

Wizkid gifts millions to Buchi's comedians

Another comedian performed and the singer asked another team member to gift him bundles of cash. In the video, the recipient handed it to one of his friends and made funny statements to Wizkid.

The next performer also got bundles of cash and he claimed that he could also sing. Many fans of the singer were impressed by his kind act and praised him.

Buchi shared a video of him and Wizkid as they entered the comedy lounge and left, adding that the singer shook his legs with his generosity.

Reactions as Wizkid gifts Buchi's comedians millions

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Wizkid gifted comedians at Buchi's comedy lounge millions of naira below:

@michaelba_nabas commented:

"Abeg which work this Wizkid dey do? The doings dey choke ooo. Make mesef go start the work."

@buchicomedian said:

"@wizkidayo Million blessings. Shake my leg yesterday."

@AqueelAhmad1000 reacted:

"Wizkid's generosity continues to inspire and uplift others."

@godson2710 commented:

"Biggest for many reasons."

@waggydey4you noted:

"That's cool."

@icextarcorp said:

"Make dem gimme."

@Nero_Official90 commented:

"Original Bundle by bundle."

Wizkid gifts K1 bundles of cash

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wizkid had continued to win the hearts of his fans, and this time, he gave them something to brag about at K1's party.

The veteran Fuji singer held his New Year Fest, and Wizkid graced the occasion to honour him.

Many fans were impressed with how the Kese hitmaker showed up at the occasion and the bundles of cash he gave him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng