Grammy award-winning singer Burna Boy proved that he was a fan of Wizkid and shared his love for the latter's hit song Ojuelegba

The Last Last crooner also used the opportunity to flaunt his diamond wristwatch, rings, and necklace

Several fans of Burna Boy were wowed by the singer's love for Wizkid and they noted that they were both taunting Davido

Afrobeats singer Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, got the attentions of his fans after he shared a video of himself vibing to his colleague Ayo Balogun aka Wizkid's hit song Ojuelegba.

The song espouses Wizkid's life in the area and how his career blossomed into what his fans could reckon with on the global scene.

On Burna Boy's Instagram stories, he showed off his gleaming diamond ring, wristwatch, and necklace. Some fans noted that their rival David Adeleke, aka Davido, also displayed his, a day earlier.

Some of his fans were impressed that he loves Wizkid and they imagined how Davido must be feeling about it. Others felt it was a gang up against the Unavailable hitmaker.

Reactions as Burna Boy vibes to Wizkid's Ojuelegba

@IBabanla33019:

"Davido bought new piece yesterday so it’s right for him to show off today."

@milato788:

"I love this but why not the new tracks? I’m just asking myself."

@DeewayBoy:

"Wizkid and Burna ganging up on Davido."

@Beyuisback:

"Baba dey find 'Morayo' Deluxe. Na tactic."

@sixgadpapi:

"Burna Boy’s constant admiration for Wizkid is getting out of hand— it’s almost obsessive. It makes you question the dynamic between the two. It’s ironic, considering this is the same Burna Boy who reportedly once tried to punch Wizkid."

@iamStephen0:

"His album is coming and he needs alignment with Wizkid FC."

Wizkid speaks about Burna Boy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wizkid recounted the times he worked with his colleague Burna Boy.

The Made in Lagos crooner noted that it was always an extraordinary experience to join crafts with the Grammy winner.

Buttressing on the extent of their friendship and partnership, The Holla At Your Boy breakout star revealed that they were family.

