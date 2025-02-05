Chiwetalu Agu, a Nigerian veteran actor, has rained accolades on Yemi Alade over her choice of outfits to the 67th Grammy Awards

Yemi Alade was in Los Angeles over the weekend with the hope of bringing home a Grammy award

However, her outfit stood out and stole the show, earning her approval from Chiwetalu Agu, who spoke highly about her in a viral clip

Chiwetalu Agu has made it to the front line of blogs after he dedicated a whole video to speaking about music maker Yemi Alade's appearance at the 67th Grammy Awards.

By now, it is public knowledge that the Best African Music Performance category had the likes of Yemi Alade, Asake, Wizkid, Burnaboy, Davido, Tems and Rema as nominees. And although Tems brought home the win, the spotlight has been on Yemi Alade's stunning dresses.

Yemi Alade attended the event dressed like a typical Edo bride in a red dress that accentuated her curves, giving rise to tons of complements.

Chiwetalu Agu gives approvals of Yemi Alade's Grammy Awards look. Credit: @yemialade

In a new video, Chiwetalu Agu, notable for creating blissful contents with his wife, praised Yemi Alade over her choice of outfit. According to him, she not only represented Afrobeats, but she did a good job in putting African on the global map.

Agu said:

"Yemi Alde, you are a queen, the queen you think you are. She may not ahve won a Grammy but she won my heart. if there is nobody to say it, I chief Chiwetala Agu will."

Watch the video here:

Relations to Chiwetala's clip about Yemi Alade

Read some comments below:

@yemialade:

"I'm not gonna lie... someone is cutting one full bag of onions ❤️ God bless you sir❤️❤️❤️."

@mrfixhit:

"I pray you find a Jonny at the right time…..Amen 🙏🏾."

@rexneto1:

"She always knows her root always carrying africa on her back."

@daddysgirlali:

"Beautiful words to a beautiful lady."

@maduabuchiawaji:

"Ichie Ogwu, @chiefchiwetaluagu, you took the words from my heart . @yemialade , you are a true Queen, the real #MamaAfrica. I celebrate you and your Impact. With the knowledge/permission of my wife, I call you my celebrity crush . Keep shining like the 🌟🌟✨✨ you are."

@giftumunna123:

"She's always traditional in her dressings 😍😍😍😍."

