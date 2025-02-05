Comedian AY has hinted at his plans for Facebook bloggers following a manipulated video of him with May Edochie

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Comedian AY released a statement where he dismissed the viral video

AY in an exchange with a fan who encouraged him to take action against the individual behind the manipulated video, shared what he intends to do

Nigerian comedian and actor Ayo Makun also known as AY in a recent exchange with his fans on his Instagram page, revealed his plans to make a scapegoat out of Facebook bloggers.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerians expressed shock to see a AI video of AY and May Edochie making the rounds on social media.

Fan sends message to AY over manipulated video. Credit: aycomedian/mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

While AY and May have been working together in a bid to promote the comedian's new movie The Waiter, a manipulated video showed the comedian and Yul Edohie's estranged wife kissing while onboard a plane.

AY set to take action

Amid the reactions that trailed AY's statement about the manipulated video, a fan identified as dadziel1 urged the comedian to make a scapegoat of bloggers on Facebook.

"Please, a request, Sir, can you use some of these N0nsense bloggers on Facebook as a scapegoat," the fan commented.

In response, AY revealed he planning to do. He, however, added that fans would still be the one accusing him of oppression.

"dadziel1 To be honest, I am actually planning to. But una go still drag me say I dey oppress the person based on who i be," AY said.

See screenshot of AY Comedian's post below:

Screenshot of AY's response to a fan.

Source: Instagram

Man whose name appeared on AI-video speaks

A Facebook blogger identified as Awuzie Frankline, whose name appeared on the manipulated video AY reshared on his Instagram page, hinted the comedian was planning to take legal action.

Awuzie stated that he was not afraid of legal action as his post was only against the people who created the manipulated video.

"Upon seeing AY's post with my name in the caption, my wife contacted me, stating that AY had included my name on the list of people he intends to sue. My wife was chocked when I responded with 'Thank You Jesus.' My wife asked if I was not fearful, to which I replied that it would be an honor to encounter him in court. My post was only against the people that did that," he said.

Dotun writes to AY Comedian

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that media personality Dotun penned a message to AY following the viral AI video of the comedian with May Edochie.

While speaking the video, Dotun, however, added that AY and May had the right to move on.

He also shared the similarity between May and the comedian.

