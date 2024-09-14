Nigerian singer Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu, is currently the topic of the day after she flaunted her caucasian lover

Sophia Momodu shook the internet after she revealed she and her new man bought a yacht in Monaco

Following a popular fan page of the Afrobeats star and his wife took it upon themself to blast the businesswoman

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido’s baby mama Sophia Momodu, has been battered online after revealing she and her new man bought a yacht in Monaco.

Legit.ng reported that Sophia Momodu become a topic of discussion on social media as she appears to have moved on from the DMW label boss.

Davido and Chioma’s fan blasted Sophia Momodu for showing off her new man Credit: @the sophiamomodu, @davido

Source: Instagram

This comes as Sophia trended over a video that recently emerged on the social media space.

The video showed a lady, allegedly Sophia, and an Oyinbo man while yacht shopping in Monaco.

As Sophia trended online, an Instagram page called Chivido, known for strictly posting random content about Davido and his wife, rushed to the DMs to blast the businesswoman.

In a series of messages, Chivido claimed that Sophia was living a fake life to deceive netizens into believing that she was winning in life.

Chivido, however, warned the mother of one not to post someone else’s man and reminded her of the dangers of doing so.

See the message below:

Davido and Sophia Momodu trend

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

midesmart:

"Sophia can’t even drink water drip cup in peace, the only crime she committed was having a baby with Davido age deserves to live happily as."

lifeofsharozzy:

"Sophia deserves all the happiness and I wish only that for her."

princessmint65:

"Jealousy won wond una she’s happy you’ll let her be."

_deagram:

"This lady Sophia has seen a lot on this social media. It's not easy as a single mother. Hmmm."

chinwelicious:

"Sophia has no issues at all, so why can't they just let her breathe, live freely, and enjoy her life in peace."

dona.ld4010:

"Sophia is comfortable, Chioma is comfortable and David is comfortable. Fans are y'all comfortable??"

dreamhomesrealty1:

"I love David & chioma but yall let Sophia breathe it’s too much! Una nr get life? Stop obsessing with what she does ah."

_prettyesther1:

"Anybody wey Dey drag thesophiamomodu for no reason eh no go better for the person."

nwanyi_nma8:

"Una goo Kpai for this lady matter😂😂Una never see anythjng…Sophia continue pressing their neck."

r_e_b_e_l__________:

"Can y’all just let this woman breathe!!! All these Mumu fans sef."

How Davido responded to Sophia Momodu

Davido reacted to his baby mama, Sophia Momodu's lengthy counter-affidavit, which emerged online.

The music star expressed displeasure at Sophia Momodu for mentioning his late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, in the affidavit.

Davido hinted he was done battling with her over Imade's custody, adding that his daughter would come to him when she becomes an adult.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng