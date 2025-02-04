An old video of Davido speaking after bagging three nominations at the 66th Grammy Awards has re-emerged on social media

The DMW label boss shared his stance on how he would feel about becoming a Grammy Award winner

The video resurfaced on social media after the Unavailable crooner failed to win a Grammy via collaboration with Chris Brown

An old video where David Adeleke Davido spoke about how he would feel should he become a Grammy Award winner has resurfaced on social media.

The video was reshared on social media after Davido's collaboration with international star Chris Brown on Sensational lost the Best African Music Performance to Tems at the 67th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, USA.

Davido speaks about winning Grammy

In an old video from 2024, Davido while speaking with Rolling Stone after bagging three nominations at the 66th Grammy Awards said, being recognised was enough for him.

Davido added that all he wanted at the start of his career was to hear his songs play on the radio.

He added that he doesn't care if he wins a Grammy award or not.

"Just being nominated by the Grammys, being recognized alone is enough for me and I'm very proud of myself. My dad is my biggest fan. Before the award show, he told me "Son, no matter what happens, you're still a legend." I always knew Afrobeats was gonna go global cuz when I was in school in America, I used to play it with my friends and they loved it. I always knew if we were allowed to be heard, we'd go far. All I wanted was to hear my songs play on the radio.

Watch Davido's old video below:

Reactions trail Davido's old video

Read some of the comments below:

theinferno2203:

"This guy dey talk and tears wan comot for his eye."

metamorfos28:

"Man should just lay low from social media for a while."

sulucious:

"This guy go fit don cry tire,because to say this speech no be small."

Davido's old tweet resurfaces

Legit.ng recently reported that the DMW boss' old tweet from 2011 resurfaced on social media.

Davido in the 14-year-old tweet had shared his desire to win a Grammy.

Rival fans, however, chose to taunt him as he remains the only one among the big three yet to have a Grammy to his name.

