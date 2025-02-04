Nollywood actress Regina Daniels’ mother, Rita Daniels, has resigned from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)

Recall that Rita Daniels’ billionaire inlaw, Ned Nwoko, also recently defected from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC) party

Rita Daniels gave her reasons for leaving the political party and several social media users reacted to it

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels’ mother, Rita Daniels, has quit being a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Recall that Rita Daniels was appointed the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Women Mobilization and Empowerment to the governor of Delta state, Sheriff Oborevwori in 2023.

In a new development, Ned Nwoko’s inlaw took to her Instagram page to share her copy of her resignation letter, detailing why she left the PDP. Recall that Ned Nwoko also defected from the PDP to APC on January 21, 2025.

Rita explained that the party’s actions had deviated from its founding ideals. She wrote:

“I, Hon. Rita Daniels, this day, 2nd of February, 2025 tender my letter of resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) due to inconsistencies in the party’s administration and a deviation from its stated commitment to democratic principles and inclusivity. It’s my belief that the party’s actions contradict its founding ideals.”

Reactions as Rita Daniels leaves PDP

The news of Rita Daniels quitting PDP just like Ned Nwoko was met with mixed reactions from netizens. Read what some of them had to say:

Sweezzy1 said:

“Unto the next! Dey for who dey for you ❤️.”

Solistar_industrial_machine said:

“You intentionally got Ned to marry your daughter so you can join him in politics well done ma.”

Damselbliss6 said:

“Because ur in-law left the party.”

Ijeoma.gift.1671 wrote:

“Ahead ahead.”

Best.gee001 said:

“Go join ur inlaw for apc plan work lol.”

Emmauwabor20 said:

“Just for your own selfish interest.”

Cherryminime said:

“Join labour party mama.”

Anita_akor_ said:

“Congratulations in advance ma.”

