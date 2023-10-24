Nollywood actress Regina Daniels' mother, Rita Daniels, has now bagged a political appointment

Taking to her social media page, she announced that she was appointed as a senior special assistant in Delta state

Regina Daniels celebrated her mother's big win on social media, and other celebrities and fans joined in

Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels' mother, Rita Daniels, has been given a political appointment in Delta state.

On her Instagram page, Rita shared the great news with her many fans as she explained the details of her appointment.

Regina Daniels celebrates as mother bags political appointment in Delta state. Photos: @regina.daniels, @rita.daniels06

Source: Instagram

According to the movie veteran, she was appointed the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Women Mobilization and Empowerment to the governor of Delta state, Sheriff Oborevwori.

Not stopping there, it was also explained that Rita Daniels played a key role in mobilising women's support for PDP during the governorship election, among other things.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See her post below:

Regina Daniels celebrates mother's political appointment

Rita's movie star daughter, Regina, also took to her page to celebrate her mother's big win. She shared some snaps of her mum and accompanied it with a goodwill message that reads:

“Congratulations nnem oma @rita.daniels06 on your well deserved appointment as the (SSA) senior special advisor to the governor of delta state on women mobilization.

"Your hard work and persistence over the years will continue to yield good fruits IJN my queen. @rita.daniels06 I strongly believe this is the beginning of more greatness nnem oma.”

See her post below:

Celebrities and fans celebrate Regina Daniels' mum's political appointment

Rita Daniels' new appointment was met with celebration on social media from her celebrity colleagues and other fans. Read some of their comments below:

wealth_matthews:

“Congratulations ma .. na una Dey enjoy.”

diamond_betsy:

“Congratulations to your mum. Keep soaring higher ma'am.”

destinyetikoofficial:

“Congratulations mummy.”

ogoohhh:

“Congratulations mama, enjoy, Na God do..am for you.”

mummytwinstailoring_acceses:

“A very big congratulations, to our mummy, this is good news , the lord is good all the time.”

samuelokogho:

“Congratulations mummy more grace and strength upon you mummy.”

Chinweajaru:

“Congratulations riri God did it ooooh. Congrats.”

Thegirlariana_:

“Make person born daughter wey be child o. Connect yourself and your mother join.”

Cakamel:

“Nigeria is family business.”

nailedby_vintage:

“The mother of the First Lady Seems like presidency is coming soon, Congratulations.”

Men carry Regina Daniels' mum like royalty at her coronation ceremony

Filmmaker Rita Daniels' coronation ceremony for her new title was nothing short of an event fit for the kingdom queen.

In a video on her page, four strong men carried the actress on a wooden carriage as they made their way out of a compound.

Rita Daniels donned an all-white attire with ceremonial royal beads to match and a small hand fan as well.

Source: Legit.ng