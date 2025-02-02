TikTok star Peller made the news after he shared a visit to the mansion of Lagos billionaire Chief Rasak Okoya online

In a video, Peller and Okoya's son were bowling and they had a good time in the expansive mansion

Peller could not contain his excitement and he shared his new surname, which got several netizens laughing

Social media influencer Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja, aka Peller, has expressed his feelings after he visited the Lagos home of billionaire businessman Chief Rasak Okoya.

The mansion exuded luxury and Peller was awe-struck at the massive display of wealth. The building had a section where Peller and one of Okoya's sons bowled.

Peller changes his surname as he visits Rasak Okoya's mansion. Image credit: olamide0fficial/X, @shade.okoya

Source: Instagram

Peller and Okoya's son bantered in the video and the TikTok star stated that his name has been changed from Habeeb Adelaja to Habeeb Okoya.

He also made the popular statement "money na water", which is commonly said by businessman and celebrity barman Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest.

Peller and celebrities

Recently, Peller met with some top celebrities including singer David Adeleke aka Davido, and Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, aka Skales, among others. He has often trended for his relationship with human AI and co-influencer Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, aka Jarvis or Jadrolita.

On December 14, 2024, Peller proposed to Jarvis and noted that he could not break her heart. Speaking about when he will marry her, he chose 2025 as the perfect year.

Reactions as Peller visits Rasak Okoya's mansion

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Peller visits Rasak Okoya's mansion and changes his surname to Okoya below:

@SamuelI10540458 commented:

"Money na sand."

@kelvinfred190 noted:

"They have adopted me. Hahaha."

@Bella55446496 reacted:

"Peep the ylcollectives."

@Murphy9091 commented:

"Hahahaha. This is so funny."

@adeyinkaa035 said:

"Habib eleganza. Hahaha."

@therealbsm_01 commented:

"Too much money."

@therealbsm_01 reacted:

"Emmi own no pass food. Hahaha, so hilarious."

@iamdirebella02 noted:

"Waiting patiently for him to throw his ball but rara ejo yi noni."

Peller wishes to meet Wizkid

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that TikTok star Peller had revealed his wish to have Wizkid on his TikTok Live and he opened up to Skales.

In a video, he informed Skales that he had made his request known to the Kese crooner but his messages were not usually delivered.

He also begged Skales to help him talk to Wizkid to honour his invitation and Skales shared what he should do.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng