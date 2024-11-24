TikTok star Peller has revealed his wish to have Wizkid on his TikTok Live and he opened up to Skales

In a video, he informed Skales that he has made his request known to the Kese crooner but his messages are not usually delivered

He also begged Skales to help him talk to Wizkid to honour his invitation and Skales shared what he should do

Social media influencer Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, has spoken about his desire to have Grammy-award-winning singer Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, on his TikTok livestream.

He asked singer Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, aka Skales, to help him beg Wizkid but the artiste told him to send a message to the Essence hitmaker.

In his response, the TikTok star said he had sent messages to Wizkid, but the messages did not show that they were delivered to him.

Peller encouraged himself and noted that if he could get Skales on his TikTok livestream, then he is hopeful that the Kese crooner would join him soon.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Peller's request for Wizkid

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Peller's request for Wizkid to join his TikTok live stream below:

@khay_nex:

"Even Skales no know road to reach wiz."

@iches_hunter:

"Dey play wiz no fit. I bet you."

@world_emiratefx:

"Em go come, but the year dey unknown."

@afrodick_:

"Lol wizkid keh."

@gg_fabulous_agba_akin:

"Arindin …. U think say Wiz cheap like David?? After una dan see David finish #Ode omo."

@ItzAniejayz:

"Is like this boy dey smoke weep (Igbo) because I don't understand? Come 2 your live because you are one of his friends like Osas Ighodaro? Verify very well about WizKid, he's not a clout chaser and he's not a pretender. He's not begging for people's love. People just love him genuinely."

@69_disciple:

"Dey play."

Peller links up with Davido

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peller has finally linked up with Davido, and he shared a video of the two of them having a great time together.

The singer had a video call with Peller a few weeks ago, and they promised to have a TikTok session together.

The clip shared by the skit maker had mixed reactions from fans in the comment section as they shared their hot takes.

