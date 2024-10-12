Speed Darlington's lawyer Stan Alieke has offered a piece of advice to some people who have the habit of causing unnecessary trouble

He noted that having a lawyer is not a reason to fight with people because some individuals have time and money for court cases

The legal practitioner shared how some people lost all they had because they were fighting a legal battle

Stan Alieke, the lawyer of singer Darlington Okoye, aka Speed Darlington, has appealed to some netizens who have the habit of causing trouble to desist from it.

Speed Darlington's lawyer Stan Alieke cautions netizens on the dangers of causing trouble. Image credit: @stanalieke

Source: Instagram

In a post on his Instagram story, he said that some troubles are not worth it. He added that bragging about one's lawyer is nothing because he and his colleagues will only do their best and leave the suspect to their fate.

The lawyer noted that some people are still being stubborn because they have not met with other people who have the time to deal with them.

Besides, he said some troubles will humble an individual for life, and he shared how some people lose everything because they were fighting a court case.

See Speed Darlington's lawyer's post in the slides below:

Reactions to Speed Darlington's lawyer's post

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Speed Darlington's lawyer's post below:

@stanalieke:

"Pls this is not for Akpi, this is general advice for everyone."

@i_am_onyi_empire:

"A very kind advice from a learned and disciplined lawyer. Defamation is not same as freedom of speech."

@ennybanks:

"@monsieuryinka na lawyer wey go defend me with the law I dey like."

@bplseafoods:

"Keypad warriors una don hear cho cho."

@asigbetv:

"Give this advice to Akpi and VDM because cho cho cho anyhow."

Speed Darlington's lawyer speaks on his arrest

Legit.ng earlier reported that Speed Darlington's lawyer had confirmed the singer's arrest by the police amid a social media uproar.

The lawyer, in a letter trending on social media, disclosed Speed Darlington was arrested over the weekend in Lagos.

The singer's lawyer also gave an update on his health condition, stirring reactions from worried fans and followers.

Source: Legit.ng