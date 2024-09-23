Nigerian singer Speed Darlington is not done with Burna Boy, as he made another furious video online

Recall that Speed had earlier tended after he attacked the City Boy’s hitmaker relationship with US rapper Diddy

Akpi, as he is fondly called, in a new video, challenged the Grammy award-winning musician to a physical meet

Nigerian controversial singer Darlington Okoye, aka Speed Darlington, has taken another hot swipe at Grammy award-winning singer Burna Boy.

In an earlier post, the rapper slammed the City Boy hitmaker and questioned his Grammy win and relationship with US hip-hop star Diddy.

This came after the FBI reportedly discovered 1000 bottles of baby oil in Diddy’s closet following his infamous arrest.

In a recent video, Speed slammed Burna Boy for tagging along with the nickname Ododgwu, a traditional Igbo title.

The Cash n Carry singer arigued that Odogwu was a name for masguerades in Igbo land. He also bragged about his influence in his hometown and dared the Afrofusion artist to meet him in his hood.

Speed Darlington rounded up by blasting at those attacking him for the first video made about Burna Boy and Diddy as he threatens to do more.

Watch the video below:

In a previous report, Speed warned fans trying to caution him about speaking against Burna Boy.

Reacting to how fans cautioned him, Speed Darlington made a live Instagram session and warned his fans. According to him, he was not afraid of the singer because he called him out.

Not done speaking about the issue, the singer, who called out Portable, asked his fans if they knew what he, too, depended on before calling out Burna Boy.

Speed Darlington spoke a bit of Igbo language in annoyance to his fans as they continued to reply during the live session.

Burna Boy trend amid Diddy's arrest

Legit.ng had reported that after Diddy's arrest, his relationship with Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy was questioned.

Netizens had to dig up evidence to prove that Burna Boy got involved in some of the sexual immoralities that got Diddy arrested by the FBI.

They also visited some of the songs he sang about relationship with the opposite gender.

