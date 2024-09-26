Top Nigerian designer Veekee James and her husband Femi Atere have entertained their online followers in their usual manner

The sweet couple decided to participate in a game of "paint your partner" and air the outcome online

Sadly, the result of their task was not what their fans would have expected from them, especially her husband, Femi Atere

At this rate, Nigerians had better get used to seeing Veekee James and her husband in their faces because it did not look like they were stopping anytime soon.

The Nigerian designer and her husband entertain their fans and spice up their marriage by playing an interesting game.

Veekee James and her husband contest in a game of painting. Credit: @veekee_james

Source: Instagram

They decided to paint each other and see who represented the other best. However, things did not quite go as planned, especially on the part of Mr Atere.

What Veekee's husband painted

It was time for the big reveal, and Veekee shared her painting of her husband, which was not bad at all.

Unfortunately, Mr Atere failed to paint and represent his wife's facial features correctly. What he drew looked nothing like Veekee James, spurring reactions from all corners of social media.

Watch clip here:

Recall that Veekee and her friends, Tomike and Osas, recently participated in a hilarious Lord's Chosen skit, which left their fans in stitches.

Fans react to paying game

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@stannze:

"Just when I thought Veekee draw rubbish then I saw Mr Atere’s."

@joysinem:

"Mr Atere wetin be this ?🙄🙄See as Veekee finish work for your own, see as e fine 😍😀 very mindful."

@preciousavavo:

"My cheeks hurts from laughing."

@kiky_festus:

"Ahh Femi Femo ahhh😂😂😂."

@iamnasboi:

"😍😍😍😍 I just Dey happy. Because I dey post my babe next week."

@sexy_wesley001:

"She could not believe her eyes."

Lady blasts Veekee James over PDAs

Meanwhile, a lady shared her opinion about Veekee James and her husband and how they display love on social media.

In the clip, she asked if the man was her social media manager or her husband as she added that the man does not enjoy all she does.

The lady advised the fashion designer to set up a business for him and stop killing his dignity as a man,

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng