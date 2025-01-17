Sabinus' Son Funny Emma's Dramatic Reaction Trends As US Star Justin Bieber Posts Him: "I Don Blow"
- Funny Emma did not think that he would be recognized by someone outside the country, let alone one as popular as Justin Bieber, so soon
- The young skit maker was spotted on the American singer on his social media story, which was quite unexpected
- Emma's reaction to his international recognition has been trending online as fan express their excitement
Nigerian social media skit maker Funny Emma, whose real name is Goodnews Diepreye, has gone online to react after Justin Bieber posted him online.
The American music star shocked Nigerian and his almost 300 million followers after he shared a skit by Funny Emma on his Instagram story, exposing him to a broader range of audience.
The news soon circulated on social media, reaching Funny Emma; he swiftly reacted. The 7-year-old fast-rising skit maker took to his official social media page, where he reacted to the clip, which was one of his funny skits.
In the skits, Emma was seen trying to catch the attention of some ladies gathering through his phone camera, with Tevin Campbell's hit track "Can We Talk" blaring through the speakers in the background.
In his reaction video, Funny Emma thanked Justin Bieber for posting him as he expressed utmost disbelief. He shouted and kept saying:
"Jesus, Justin beiber you post be, I don blow naa, nothing you fit tell me. Justin Biber or Justin anything wey i talk, you post me."
"OMG I can’t believe it! @justinbieber posted me on his story oooo😳. Thank you very much Justin!"
Watch the video below:
How Nigerians reacted to Funny Emma's video
Read some reactions below:
@Abasiono_Ek:
"This little pikin don first me blow Jesus😭😭😭😭."
@pop_ceilling_designs:
"No be lie Emmma no small ❤️."
@favourite_gurl:
"😂😂😂😂😂😂 wow I just confirm am keep moving brother."
@eddie.jay:
"We are happy for u @funny_emma_01 congratulations 🎉 u already blow we love you from Dubai 🙌🏾."
Man taunts elder sister for playing with mud while her mates are getting married, funny video trends
@YKoluwaseun9:
"That means funny emma big pass sydney."
@abazwhyllzz:
"So this means that this guy is bigger than Wizkid the comedian?"
@that_omo_alhaji:
"Senior man congratulations."
@big_kudaaa:
"You don blow like rocket 🚀."
@AAlex30Bg:
"Old taker go call am skit but lowkey the boy sabi."
@Alexandaaahh:
"Sabinus don teach am mumu things finish."
@Govimang:
"This guy is definitely an old guy in a little boy's body 😭🤣🤣🤣🤣😂."
@lushotz:
"The boy funny pass Sabinus."
@gold_06768:
"Emma don first sabinus blow😂."
@Mr_talkatif:
"Where Justin Bieber repost am… Mtcheww just Bieber wey no no am sef or know if e exist that is just a random meme of him and maybe justin likes it and he decided to share it via his story and you’re sayin he repstd him when the said funnyEmma thts not his page."
Funny Emma tears James Brown apart
According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian crossdresser James Brown seems to have finally met someone who can speak to him in a language he understands.
Billionaire's son Siraheem reacts after critics knocked him over clip of police holding cash for him
A video of Funny Emma, Sabinus' protege, going on a live session with James Brown with thousands of viewers has gone viral.
Some of the comments Funny Emma made about James Brown during the TikTok Live has sparked massive reactions online.
