Blogger Tosin Silverdam has shared his take on the divorce drama between singer 2Baba and his wife Annie Idibia

In a video, Tosin noted that many Nigerians were biased about the issue because it was 2Baba who announced the divorce

The media personality expressed his feelings about individuals who are angry about the couple's separation and wondered what they wanted

Blogger Oluwatosin Damolekun, aka Tosin Silverdam, has reacted to the divorce saga between singer Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, and his wife Annie Idibia.

In a video, Tosin said men are always blamed when a relationship or marriage goes sour. According to him, Nigerians are already picking sides.

Tosin Silverdam slams those dragging 2Baba over his divorce drama with Annie Idibia. Image credit: @_tosinsilverdam, @official2baba

He called out presenter Toke Makinwa for dragging 2Baba and saying all his female fans would fight with him for announcing his divorce publicly.

Tosin also questioned some people who said that 2Baba groomed Annie. According to him, she saw that the singer had multiple baby mamas and still decided to marry him.

Tosin Silverdam defends 2Baba

The media personality further stated that 2Baba looked drained, tired, and in pain. He added that the couple should be allowed to divorce because their union was no longer working.

Tosin noted some people were not happy that 2Baba was the one who announced his planned divorce. He claimed that if it was Annie who announced it, some people would have been excited and hailed her.

Speaking about diverse opinions on the drama, Tosin said the best decision was for the couple to separate so that another domestic violence case will not be recorded.

Watch Tosin Silverdam's video below:

Reactions as Tosin Silverdam slams 2Baba's critics

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Tosin Silverdam defends 2Baba amid his divorce drama.

@omo_brish commented:

"This situation is not about placing blame; it’s about timing. Announcing their separation while Annie is facing public ridicule is simply unjust."

@kokobykhloe said:

"Who is claiming the man? Who knows what happened? Tbh we don’t want to know but kick someone at their lowest? That’s not cool. That’s evil."

@grocery_avenue reacted:

"Tosin you should rest. Timing is so wrong. What has 2baba been going through in this marriage that you know n we don’t. Please rest."

@tush__tush24 stated:

"They're blaming him because it's the wrong time and place! You don't kick someone when they're at their lowest."

@mama_eandrea noted:

"The point is Annie is going through a lot now, TBVH it’s a very wrong timing for 2face to do this now, let’s say the truth for once please."

Ossai Success slams 2Baba's divorce announcement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that 2Baba broke the internet after he announced that he was separated from his wife and actress Annie Idibia.

His post has triggered a backlash from some Nigerians and a media personality Ossai Ovie Success joined.

Ossai Success said that the timing of the divorce announcement was wrong on 2Baba's part, and he outlined Annie's recent struggles.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

