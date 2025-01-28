Saida BOJ has reacted to the ongoing marriage saga of singer 2Baba and his estranged wife, Annie Idibia

In some posts on her Instagram handle, she dragged the singer to filth and encouraged the actress while heaping praises on her

Fans reacted to her video as they also joined her in dragging 2Baba and encouraging Annie about her situation

Controversial social media influencer, Sarah Idaji Ojone, better known as Saida BOJ, has joined the league of celebrities reacting to the controversy trailing singer Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba and his estranged wife, Annie.

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had ended his union with the mother of his two daughters. Many celebrities started reacting to his post on social media.

Fans join Saida BOJ to drag 2Baba. Photo credit@saidaboj/@official2baba@annieidibia

Source: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Saida BOJ shared two videos where she dragged 2Baba about his decision. She disclosed that 2Baba has lost his name as a legend with his latest act.

She added that the African Queen crooner has used his hands to disgrace his name. Saida BOJ also said that 2Baba opened his mouth, 'waa' and split on all women.

The lady also explained that he frustrated Annie by sleeping around. Stating further, Saida BOJ added that 2Baba called his estranged wife, Annie Macaulay and not Idibia in his post.

Saida BOJ encourages Annie

The influencer noted that she didn't know Annie because she married the singer but because of her acting prowess. She also stated that she was a good at her craft.

Recalling 2Baba's hit song African Queen, Saida BOJ disclosed that she grew up admiring Annie because of that video, as she was the envy of every lady then.

See the video here:

What fans said about Saida's videos

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video made by Saida BOJ. Here are some of the comments below:

@shu_ga.berry

"He groomed her, damaged and traumatized her.. and now this is the best way to pay her back.. so sad."

@superstar_jlover:

"She is a great actor,but she lost herself because of Love."

@chempascal:

"Voice of the girl child has spoken."

@oloriomokehinde:

"Rumors says 2face introduced her into taking dru#%gs, now she is addicted and now she is in rehab receiving treatment. Only God and two of them knows the truth. It is well with the family."

@choice_sasha:

"If you agree with Saidaboj on this"

@jhude_austine:

"Make I no lie, Brotherhood are proud of you in this one."

@rjpurehoney3:

"It’s time for all woman to know that ,we are the price . Love yourself more."

@realgolden_01:

"Sisterhood is proud of you. Annie loves him more than herself."

@helloooo_handsome:

"It so funny how u feel ur important to talk abt people that are old enough tp be ur parent, when dey were in spotlight u were running the street with pant, u dnt even knw dem and u saying trashes, do u knw tuface personal life or annie's... U this small just think u came into the spotlight and dragging pipu who are far never ur mate in amything to start with.....omo this internet dey really make pipu feel say pipu na mate....saidboj i spit for ur face."

2Baba speaks about wife

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the singer had spoken about his wife and the old video surfaced online a few years after the interview was granted.

In the recording, the two were sitting for an interview and the host asked what 2Baba will remember about Annie after ten years of marriage.

His response sparked reactions among fans in the comments section as they shared their take about it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng