An MFM bride Florence has become a social media sensation after a video of her wedding was shared online

In a video, she wore a simple wedding gown for her church wedding, and her face was bereft of any makeup or jewelleries

However, as the bride and her groom Emmanuel progressed for their wedding reception, the bride wore a look that got many people talking

A member of the Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministries (MFM), Florence, got wedded to her groom Emmanuel in the mega church and their looks have trended on social media.

The church is known for its simple dressing and most of its female members do not wear makeup, jewelleries, or add artificial hairs to their natural hairs. During her wedding, Florence obeyed the laws of the church and turned up for her wedding according to its doctrine.

She weaved her natural hair and did not bother to wear a wig or jewelleries. After the church wedding programme was over, she and her husband made their way to the reception.

Bride changes holy look to chic vibe

At the reception, the bride invited a makeup artist to work on her face. She also wore jewelleries and a wig to cover her cornrows. Her bridesmaids looked gorgeous in their purple matching outfits and they made the occasion colourful.

The groom was also on point as he rocked a classy suit that made him look dapper. Their energy matched as they danced excitedly and were sprayed some naira notes. It was a fun-filled event for the couple as they began their marital journey.

Reactions as bride discards holy look

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as an MFM bride abandons her holy look for hot girl vibes at her wedding below:

Bride trends over her wedding look

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians had expressed mixed thoughts to the photos of a bride who tied the knot make-up free.

The bride and her groom rocked green traditional attires in adorable images and people spoke about the bride's look.

Some tweeps thought there wasn't anything special about it, others found it pleasant.

