Another clip from Peller's recent visit to his hometown in Ikorodu area of Lagos state is circulating online

The video captured the moment Peller rejected an unusual handshake from a young man amid cheers from people who came to welcome him

Peller's display before and after the handshake has left Nigerian netizens talking as they dropped comments about the TikTok star

TikTok star and social media influencer Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja popular known as Peller has left people talking over the way he responded to an unusual handshake during his visit to Ikorodu in Lagos.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Peller stormed his hometown in Ikorodu, Lagos, where he used to reside before his rise to fame.

The video which was shared on social media, showed the TikTok star visiting an old friend's store that sold clothes and other accessories, whom he patronised.

Recall that a friend of Peller called him out claiming the TikTok star abandoned him after hitting the spotlight.

Peller rejects handshake

A video also showed the moment Peller alongside some soldiers, who he employed for security reasons, was being followed around by a massive crowd who were excited to see him.

The video showed the TikTok star on the street he grew up in as he was seen exchanging pleasantries with a couple of people including some kids.

However, the highlight of the video was the moment a young man offered Peller an unusual handshake, which he immediately turned down, before turning to greet other people in the video.

Slide the post below to watch the moment Peller rejected an unusual handshake in Ikorodu below:

Reactions as Peller turns down handshake

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as some netizens commended the TikTok star for his display in the video. Read the reactions below:

basharu_don_bash_ commented:

"Please leave this young man to enjoy their life please nothing happened on this all of them are happy to see this young man enjoying their life Alhamdullilah peller keep it up."

akumari_0_111 said:

"Baba no won put himself for trouble."

official__sammy024 said:

"He wan implicate ham."

turkaffriik commented:

"This peller is blessed with wisdom oooh."

__dion__01 wrote:

"The guy wan koobaa peller Nhh God save am him case for be like khaid."

obiyannnnn reacted:

"Dem wan put the boy for wahala."

sadd_leanxx said:

"Werey na thugger dey say make u chop."

clarkson_12_ commented:

"Make una rest that handshake no mean anything jarey 😂😂 normal thuge handshake."

itzlucky11009 said:

"Na childhood thing be this na why peller go do the guy like this.. because of say you don be celebritie na. We pray we never see something like this when our friends become popular or we become popular..Amen."

What Peller said about his former school

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peller trended online after some comments he made about his old school went viral.

In a viral clip, Peller shared how the principal of the secondary school he graduated from reached out to him and asked that he visit the school during their end-of-session party.

Peller noted that his reason for requesting to be paid was because when he was still in the school, he was treated badly.

