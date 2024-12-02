A video of 2Baba and Faze performing one of Plantashun Boiz, a defunct music group, songs on stage has emerged online

The two singers brought back memories as they left the audience spell-bound with their live rendition of the song

Some netizens, while reacting to the video of 2Baba and Faze's performance, joked about their former colleague Blackface suing them

Nigerian singers Innocent Idibia 2Baba and Chibuzor Oji Faze recently trended over a video of them performing a Plantashun Boiz hit song on stage without their colleague Ahmedu Augustine Obiabo Blackface.

In the fun video, 2Baba and Faze were seen performing “Don’t You Know,” initially released in 2000 by Plantashun Boiz.

During their joint stage performance, 2Baba called on Faze, saying they should take the audience back in time.

"Sharing the video on his blog, Tunde Ednut wrote; “Awwwwwwwwwww!!! They took us back Oooooo! Faze and Tubaba on stage. Awwwwww.This song was released 25 years ago. Wow."

Watch video of 2Baba and Faze's performance below:

Recall that 2Baba, Faze and Blackface used to be members of the now-defunct Plantashun Boiz, a top music group in the 2000s.

The trio would later part ways to pursue solo careers in the music industry, with 2Baba becoming the most popular among them.

While 2Baba and Faze have maintained a cordial friendship, the same can't be said about Blackface, who is known for accusing others, including junior colleagues, of stealing his lyrics.

Reactions as 2Baba and Faze perform

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the musicians' performance, read them below:

lasisielenu:

"See 25 years ago lyrics…. that’s magical."

sir__cortez:

"Blackface go soon say una steal him stage."

iamsugarbana:

"MY GOOOODDDD LETS BRING THIS DAYS BACK."

judaism_26

"That was when we buy music book back then and read good lyrics."

balljones:

"Wow... You dey see lyrics? Sweet music. No be baby baby yanch yanch yanch wey dem wizkid and Davido just dey sing anyhow. Good songs don go..."

regal_shabazz:

"Black face go dey foam for mouth like this."

exquezeetlingerie:

"Is blackface aware of this?"

2Baba sends message to Blackface and Faze

Legit.ng recalls reporting that 2Baba shared a video of him vibing to an old song, "Rather Be," by the defunct music group Plantashun Boiz.

2Baba also gave a shout to his former group members.

“In my PLANTASHUN BOIZ feelings this morning Are u thinking what I'm thinking?? Big up Black Face n Faze !! FTT love," he wrote.

