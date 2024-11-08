Actor Kanayo O Kanayo aka KOK has taken a decisive action in response to Yul Edochie's recent outburst on social media

The veteran actor, who interviewed Yul Edochie's elder brother Linc, took the action on his Instagram page

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Yul Edochie's second wife Judy Austin threw her weight behind him as he lashed out at his brother and Kanayo

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie's viral outburst at his senior colleague Kanayo O Kanayo also known as KOK or Nnayi Scarifice has seen the veteran actor taken a decisive move.

In a gesture, Kanayo who previously followed Yul on popular photosharing platform Instagram has put an end to their connection by unfollowing him.

Kanayo O Kanayo seemingly response to Yul Edochie's disrespect. Credit: kanayookanayo/yuledochie

Kanayo's action comes after Yul's unexpected outburst in which he insulted the veteran actor publicly.

Recall that the drama started after over podcast episode, where Kanayo hosted Yul’s brother, Linc Edochie, and asked him about Yul’s controversial marriage to Judy Austin.

Linc's comment in the podcast triggered Yul, who lashed out at his brother as well as Kanayo.

A recent check on Kanayo’s official Instagram page showed Yul’s name is no longer on his following list. An action which could consider a subtle response towards Yul’s unapologetically offensive remarks.

Legit.ng also reported that actress Judy Austin also publicly supported her husband and actor Yul Edochie after he lashed out at his brother and Kanayo on social media.

The new drama has also involved Yul's estranged wife and upcoming actress May Edochie who continues to enjoy the support of her fans and some celebrities.

Recall that an alleged chat of Yul informing May of his relationship with Judy also recently emerged online.

Old video of Yul and May Edochie surfaces

Amid Yul Edochie's outburst, his estranged wife May Edochie's fan page shared an old clip showing the loved-up moment between the former couple.

In the video, Yul could be seen beaming with joy as he posed for pictures with the fast-rising actress.

Reacting, someone said: "He can't have this again."

