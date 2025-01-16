Yul Edochie has shared a post about premature death, most especially among the youths in the country.

In a post on Instagram, he said that people were dying in their 30s, 40s and even 20s as a result of their way of life

The reason for the cause of death sparked another debate among fans who questioned him in the comment section

Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has shared his two cents about premature death among the youths.

In a post on social media, he disclosed that a lot of young people were dying too early.

Fans react to Yul Edochie post. Photo credit@yuledochie

Source: Instagram

According to him, the reason for the premature death was as a result of abandonment of traditional religion.

He opined that many have embraced the ways of the white men and that the spirit behind those religions was angry with a lot of people.

Yul Edochie shares ways out

Speaking further about the youths that are dying, the star actor mentioned the ages that people die nowadays.

He noted that a lot of people die in their 20s, 30s and 40s.

Sharing the way out of the challenge, the movie act, who likes taunting his critics, said that people should go back to traditional worship.

He claimed that traditional religion was pure and powerful.

This is not the first time that Yul Edochie will be sharing his view online, he once shared his take about the economic situation of the nation and encouraged fans about it.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Yul Edochie's post

Reaction have trailed the post made by Edochie about traditional religion. Here are some of the comments below:

@itodebbie:

"You are among those people you are talking about oooo because cause is upon those who sleeps with another man's wife."

@uche.chilake:

"You now believe so much in the spirit of the land because Judy and family have diverted you to native doctors who turned the hearts of men against May your innocent wife who was loyal and trusted you so much as a husband.You shall surely reap this great wickedness against this woman."

@dhope149:

"Thank you Jesus and today you go back to old ways. Haa this is not normal."

@iamqueenewa:

"No be our YouTube pastor be this."

@ijeoma6961;

"Oga rest with this your traditionaL religion. Today you serve God, naother day you sreve another thing. Your nheady dey shake."

@teileL:

"Have foegotten that you have rhe calling of God on your life. Or are you no longer a pastor again?. Na wa for you, Brtter stay one place make we see road."

@julloe:

“You are among the people that cause it, are you not sleeping with another man's wife?

Yul Edochie advises the youths

Legit.ng had reported that the actor had aired his view about the best way for the youth so live a meaningful life.

In a post on his social media, he shared the danger of following after material things such as cars, phones which will spoil and finish.

His post sparked reactions among fans, who taunted him about his second marriage with Judy Austin.

