The Paris Fashion Week is set to entertain attendees with exciting designer outfits for the 2025-2026 winter season

Some of the artistes expected to perform at the event include Grammy nominee David Adeleke, aka Davido, and Omah Lay, among others

In a video, the celebs showcased how they will turn up on the runway with their exclusive designer outfits

Nigerian artistes have been booked to perform at the Paris Fashion Week. The menswear fall/winter 2025-2026 edition will be held between Tuesday, January 21 to Sunday, January 26, 2025.

Top designers are set to showcase their one-of-a-kind outfits for the cold weather ahead. Participants are expected to make bold statements as they rock their unique styles which redefine men's fashion look during the winter season.

Davido, others rock designer outfits at Paris Fashion Week. Image credit: @culturecustodian

Some of the artistes who have been billed to perform at the grand event include Afrobeats singer David Adeleke aka Davido, Stanley Omah Didia aka Omah Lay, and Charles Enebeli aka D'Prince. In a video, the musicians showcased their classy designs as they prepared to entertain their fans.

Celebs set for Paris Fasion Week

An Italian footballer Destiny Udogie, who plays for Tottenham Hotspur in England, is set to make his debut at the Paris Fashion Week. Some Nigerian celebs who will strut the runway in their dazzling outfits include Temi Otedola, Oluwatosin Ajibade aka Mr Eazi, Livingstone Satekla aka Stonebwoy, Adedamola Adegbefan aka Dami Hope, and Chukwuma Ferdinand aka ShineTTW.

The celebs are prepared for the occasion and they showed off their designer outfits in the videos shared online. Davido got his fans talking after he cat-walked with his outfit in a showroom.

On his part, Omah Lay rocked a pink outfit and stylish hairstyle as he was chauffeured around the city. Fans of the Nigerian artistes are ready to watch their favourite artistes display their modelling sides.

Watch the artiste's videos in the slides below:

Check out D'Prince's outfit at Parish Fashion Show below:

See Omah lay's outfit below:

Reactions to Paris Fashion Week

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Nigerian artistes for the Paris Fashion Week below:

@a.y.o.m.i.d.e.2_ commented:

"See how your idolo (OBO) dey misbehave dey shine teeth."

@robertsamuel2205:

"@a.y.o.m.i.d.e.2_ your local poor bird never comot lagos since him enter."

@lalaog said:

"Did you just mention Dami Hope? @damihope you are now on Nigerian blogs baby."

@thetermigram noted:

"What’s that hair on Omah lay’s head?"

@neyogems:

"CKay is there too."

@robertsamuel2205 commented:

"People de Paris and person never leave Lagos since him enter."

@oladipupo_ebur said:

"How Davido go open teeth like that? This is so funny."

@witty.sleek:

"Say she never seen a guy like Prince with a fashion steeze This is fire."

@blockchain.x_ commented:

"Michael Jackson no do (dress) pass like this EL Jefee."

@ilesanmi.dami stated:

"@adesope_shopsydoo hello sir, good morning, I thought you said their is no afrobeats representative at the LV fashion shows in Paris this year? Is better you just say those that represented didn't carry the starpower of wiz and Burna, cox we all know if wiz have been present the paparazzi alone would have trended for a week."

Davido walks runway at Lagos Fashion Week

Earlier, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido made headlines after he was spotted walking the runway at Lagos Fashion Week.

The 30BG boss was one of the models for Ugo Monye, and the impressive videos went viral on social media.

Many netizens reacted to the viral clips by gushing over Davido as they praised his style, steeze and charisma.

Source: Legit.ng