Burna Boy was spotted with the reigning FIFA Best Player Vinicius Junio as the superstars met for the first time

Vinicius had been a fan of the Afrobeats singer as the Real Madrid star usually shares clips of himself vibing to Burna Boy's songs

The superstars met at an undisclosed location as the Brazilian football star handed the Nigerian singer a signed shirt

Nigerian music star Burna Boy was spotted with Brazilian football star Vinicius Junior after the pair met in a private location.

Vinicius has been a fan of Burna Boy's music. The Real Madrid star usually posts photos of himself listening to the Afrobeats singer in the gym.

It was the first time both superstars had met, and the Real Madrid playmaker was quick to hand the 'Last Last' crooner a signed shirt.

Burna Boy was spotted with FIFA Best Player Vinicius Junior. Photo: burnaboygram, vinijr.

Source: Instagram

In one of his Instagram posts in 2023, Vini was spotted vibing to Burna Boy music during his aqua jogging session.

It was a special moment for the duo, who are currently at the top of their respective careers.

Vinicius is the reigning FIFA Player of the Year having won the prestigious prize in 2024 ahead of Rodri who controversially won the Ballon d'Or last year.

The 24-year-old claimed UEFA Champions League and La Liga success with the Spanish giants in 2024, and scored 32 goals for his club side across the calendar year.

On the other hand, Burna Boy is arguably Nigeria's biggest artiste at the moment according to the list of Top Ranking Musicians in Africa 2024, by Research 8020.

In 2021, Burna Boy added a Grammy to his growing list of accomplishments as he won the prestigious award.

After being nominated and losing to Angelique Kidjo for the 2020 edition of the Grammy, the Nigerian singer and songwriter made a bigger comeback the following year.

The singer won the Best Global Music Album category for his latest body of work, ‘Twice As Tall’.

Footage showing Burna Boy and Vinicius together has since gone viral on social media. Fans have taken to the comment section of the post on X:

@ARCHangel0_1 said:

"Burna linking up with the biggest artise out there, Burna is the real Odogwu."

Ken_airr added:

"Our top music artists are so big mhen. Kudos to them all."

@OmoniyiMrbaby posited:

"Real Recognize Real."

Ballon d'or organisers face criticism

Legit.ng earlier reported that FIFA President Gianni Infantino subtly criticised the Ballon d'Or process after Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior won the 2024 FIFA The Best Men's Player of the Year Award.

At the ceremony in Doha, Qatar, Infantino seems unimpressed that Vinicius failed to win the Ballon d'Or despite his achievements last season.

Vini, who was widely considered the favourite, lost out to Manchester City's Rodri despite delivering a stellar campaign.

Infantino's comments followed the contentious 2024 Ballon d'Or after fans faulted the process which ensured that Rodri won it ahead of the incredible Real Madrid forward.

