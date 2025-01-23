Nigerian actress Eniola Ajao, who turned 42 on January 24, shared a post where she thanked all for celebrating her

She stated that she and her sister were made to feel special on their birthday, and she wishes it could happen daily

The actress and filmmaker said that her phone was buzzing her at midnight like she had won the lottery

Nigerian actress Eniola Ajao, who is close friends with Idris Okuneye, known as Bobrisky, went online to write a lengthy post.

In her social media caption, the actress thanked all her fans, well-wishers, and colleagues for making her and her twin sister feel special on their 42nd birthday.

Ajao said her birthday was like a movie as she celebrated from all angles. Her phone did not stop buzzing from all the calls and messages, and it felt like she had just won the lottery.

Eniola wrote:

"Yesterday was like a movie, the goosebumps have refused to go away, I felt love from everywhere, can birthdays be celebrated everyday? From my sister and I, please accept our appreciation. From 12 midnight, my phones were buzzing like I won a lottery, from family members, industry associates, media houses, online and offline friends, old school mates, neighbors and fans, may God continue show you all love much more than you imagine."

"To my amazing tribesmen and women, know it today that I love you, I saw your videos and messages, I am happy to have you all in the Eniola Ajao Tribe, I hope to see you guys soon. I can go on and on, thank you everyone, for the prayers, the gifts, wishes and posts, may we continue to have great reasons to celebrate ourselves. I love you all. Thank you."

See the post here:

Reactions to Eniola Ajao's post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@kenmurak_stitches said:

"Congratulations to the most beautiful twins 👯‍♀️ I wish to have a beautiful portrait like this with my twin brother when we turn 40👏Cos his matter on pictures now is prayers 😂😂😂😂."

@oluwayemisijayeola said:

"More celebrations ahead in Jesus name."

@official_queendammy commented:

"This year of ours will bring goodness upon goodness to us ma, I have not seen my birthday gift ooo❤️❤️❤️."

@olayinkahassan1 said:

"Happy birthday to my beautiful Twins, Almighty God bless your new Ages in good health wealth and happiness Amen cheers."

@favshantel reacted:

"This her twin looks like aunty shaffay bello."

@sabinatu.giwa wrote:

"You deserve all the goodness that comes your way my beautiful Eni.....Happy birthday to you once more ❤️❤️."

@eniolaajaotribe said:

"We love you too mamma, happy birthday once again 😍."

Source: Legit.ng