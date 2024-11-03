Nigerian singer Davido has looked back at his life in comparison to how it is now since the start of his career

The 30BG boss said he is a father of six children and a husband, among other things, while admitting he feels like an old man

Davido’s explanation came after he was asked about his life since he made the song Dami Duro, fans reacted to the video

Nigerian singer David Adeleke Davido has spoken about how he is a father of six children.

Just recently, the 30BG boss was on a BBC 1Xtra interview when he was asked about who he was when he made the song Dami Duro many years ago compared to who he is now.

In response to that, OBO listed some of the ways his life has changed including fathering six children and getting married.

According to the music star, if people look at his life from when he was 17 to now, when he is almost 32, he has had unique experiences, including the kinds of people he has met, the places he has been, and more.

However, Davido also expressed gratitude for still being relevant in the industry because not a lot of people have that. In his words:

“Six kids after, I’m a father, I’m a husband, I feel like I’m 60. If you calculate it from when I was 17 years old till now, what I’ve been through, the places I’ve been, the experiences I’ve had, the kind of people I’ve met and the kind of people I know, it’s a lot. We’re grateful. A lot of people don’t have 14 years and still popping, it rarely happens like that, for us to just have the opportunity to keep going.”

Reactions as Davido says he has six kids

Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions from fans who had things to say about Davido’s interview. Read their comments below:

chichi_ezeolu:

“'Everybody's road is different’.”

21_big_bad_box:

“The greatest to ever do it 🔥.”

Styledbyzinah:

“And one child abandoned.”

Mr.sam.c.o:

“One of the best interview David ever had sound smart today.”

Official_excluzive_autos01:

“If u hate him, that’s your problem the guy is doing well.”

stardomgys:

“😂😂😂 Cho Cho too much abeg … can you rest bobo.”

omodolapo_anike:

“Cho Cho Cho 😂😂😂😂.”

abujachillzone:

“You came into music cos of competition baba😂😂.”

Official_barbiecue:

“Too much of talk Dey reduce steeze na why buju big pass you ode😂.”

ask_wande:

“David ooo 😂 you don’t need money ke? Coming from someone who has/ had an endorsement deal VIVA.”

