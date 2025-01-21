Afrobeat star Tiwatope Savage took to social media to share her experience during her solo vacation

The singer, who has been away in the Maldives for a while recalls that it was her first time travelling alone

Sharing her story on social media, the singer-turned-actress had a sober reflection and shared her discoveries

One of Nigeria's most-accomplished female musicians, Tiwa Savage, widely called African Bad Girl, shared a story about her solo adventure via her official social media handle.

The singer, who has been away in the Maldives, took us on a journey into her one-week solo vacation as she shared her reflections with her fans.

According to the singer, she had never been on a such a vacation before and wanted to explore it. She eventually enjoyed her time alone as she did a lot of self-reflection.

Tiwa wrote:

"2025 I pray to do everything different. My first assignment was to go on vacation for at least a week by myself. I have never even been to a restaurant or to the movies by myself let alone a whole vacation. I was sooo nervous. Like how will I go to dinner by myself, go to the beach alone. The truth is even when I travel I’m usually in my hotel room alone most of the time but I always have my team around just in case I need anything."

"But this time I packed my bags (I still over packed sha… somethings take longer to change 🤣) and I headed to maldives with my downloaded audio books, my bible, selfie stick, lots of kaftans and bikinis, sun lotion and my black a$$."

It was the most beautiful experience EVERRRR…after I got past the first day of my fears, I started listening to my audio books, reading the word, praying, made some promises to myself and to God. I lived in every single moment and just kept thanking God for the life I live (even though sometimes I don’t seem to appreciate it) the grace over me."

"The protection over me and mines and at some point I cried, when I think of how much time I’ve wasted on people and things that just distracted me, made me feel so insecure and ultimately away from true love/Gods love. I am so blessed, blessed with my beautiful family, an incredible career, an amazing relationship, a brilliant team and the most amazing friends ❤."

@ms_dsf:

"You forgot to include “I will listen to DSF more."

@nara_ozim:

"Been to almost 10 countries alone! It’s really the best feeling ever being your own best friend and enjoying your own solitude in another country. I love it for you and I know 2025 is going to be magical for you ❤️😘✨."

@enioluwaofficial:

"I enjoyed reading that!❤."

@vic_blaiz:

"Just curious 👀 ... you went all by yourself then who took these great pictures🤔."

@itz_urach:

"Why do you do the prayers half naked."

@emys_studio1:

"You have nothing to change o🥰. I Adore you Mama❤️."

@_raw__gold:

"Much love from this end ma’am. May the good Lord fill your heart with more love ❤️❤️❤️."

