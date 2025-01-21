Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest was called out for being absent at Donald Trump's inauguration

The renowned politician took the oath of office to become the 47th president of the United States on Monday, January 20

The celebrity barman was dragged for not making it to the event, like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg, triggering reactions online

Nigerian socialite Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, has weighed in on the buzz surrounding Donald Trump's inauguration.

Donald Trump has officially been declared the 47th President of the United States (POTUS). The 78-year-old politician took the oath of office on Monday, January 20, to become the 47th president, returning to the White House four years after he left it in defeat.

Cubana Chiefpriest dragged over Donald Trump's inauguration. Credit: @chiefpriestcubana, @donaldtrump

Source: Instagram

The event was attended by the world's richest man, Elon Musk, Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon chief Jeff Bezos, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

Popular Nigerian blog Instablog attacked Cubana Chiefpriest, who is widely known for his tagline "Money na Water."

The social media age shared a group of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg at Donald Trump's inauguration to highlight that Cubana Chiefpriest was absent despite his claimed influence.

They wrote:

"Cubana Chiefpriest missing as Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg attend Donald Trump's inauguration."

The celebrity barman who has been in an online right with Burna Boy reacted to the post, noting that bloggers would begin to give him a share from posts made about him. He wrote:

"Bloggers, if una post anything with my name Una Gats begin give me my 10%."

See his post below:

In a previous report Cubana Chiefpriest, who made headlines following his presence at a burial in Anambra, where a man publicly confronted him on why he had yet to secure Speed Darlington, aka Akpi's release, was seen in the company of his wife Angel and their sons.

The socialite revealed he and his wife were taking their children back to school as a new session commenced.

A clip showed the moment Cubana Chiefpriest was seen with his sons as they approached a private jet, followed closely by his wife.

Cubana Chiefpriest’s post on Donald Rump trended online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

wahalabutton wrote:

"Money no be water again?"

balo.ng said:

"People only throw stones at trees with fruits not barren ones. If instablog don't find a way of daily finding a way to @cubana_chiefpriest and @davido every market day they won't be able to retain their relevance."

qitinking mentioned:

"That’s because Invitation was sent out to only slim people, cuz de hall no too big."

mucluxury wrote:

"This gathering pass 47 cows.. no be cows dem dey donate here."

mubwrew said:

"Let them tell us if Elon came when T-Pain sat on the throne (sadly)."

fgba stated:

"😂😂 all these ones their money nor be water 💦 their money na Pacific Ocean."

olunkin wrote:

"who know The reason why marriage ring dey stay left hand ?na bcoz marriage is not a right decision. I'II be back for more. This cana they give me vibes."

Why Chiefpriest gifted friend 47 cows

In other news via Legit.ng, the socialite gave his friend 47 cows for his late mother's burial.

Chiefpriest shared a video of his friend and some colleagues inspecting a new building before they ended up by the truck containing the cows.

Throwing shades at Chiefpriest, a netizen said, "Cows wey b say all friends bring..him personalize am.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng