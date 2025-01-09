Celebrity Barman Cubana Chiefpriest has supported his friend's mother's burial with a trailer-load of 47 cows

The video of the scene was posted by an online personality himself, adding that it was a way of celebrating the late woman's life

His gesture has now sparked several reactions on social media as this comes amid the ongoing drama concerning his alleged baby mama

Mixed reactions followed a video in which celebrity barman Pascal Okechukuw, wildey known as Cubana Chiefpriest, gifts his friend 47 cows for his late mother's burial amid his alleged baby mama drama.

The celebrity barman posted a video of his friend and others, where they went to inspect a new building after they ended up by the truck containing the 47 cows and the presentation was done.

Cubana Chiefpriest spurred online reactions after gifting his friend 47 cows. Credit: @cubana_chiefpriest

There were no details about his friend's mother, who she was, and when she died, but the internet has been reacting to his kind gesture.

Cubana CP's words:

"Spent My Whole Day At Ukpor With My Visionary Leader Zenco In Preparation Of The Funeral Rites Of His Beloved Mother. As Usual I Did Not Come Alone I Came With 47 Life Cows To Mark The 47 Years He Spent On Earth With Mama. Take Heart Oga Zemco On Friday We Shut Ukpor Anambara State Down For @dgeneralbitters 🍃."

See the post below:

It will be recalled that this was the same way the celebrity barman gisted his former boss, Obi Cubana, a truck containing 46 cows for his late mother's burial ceremony in July 2021.

Fans react to Cubana CP's gesture

Read some reactions below:

@obi_cubana:

"Na u dey set record, na u dey break record set by you! Odogwu Ezemmuo!!!🙌🙌🙌❤️."

@sojiomosehin:

"Cows wey b say all friends bring..him personalize am🤣😂🤣…Cho Cho Cho master…we sabi u🤣😂🤣."

@prettymikeoflagos:

"U doing well Nwanne 👏👏👏."

@wytengodson:

"It can’t get better than this Nwannem , You are a great man for life 💪💪💪."

@markointernationallimited:

"Over 23M.... God Bless Your generousity Amen!!!"

@enviable___:

"Money an water 💦.. No be Cho Cho Cho !!!! 🔥 🔥🔥."

@cintirich21:

"No be my brother again! 😂😂Him no dey do small thing 😄😃47😂🤣Omo one cow isn’t less than 1m ohh😂🤣money na tsunami 😂🤣😃😃."

@neecheeboizee001:

"Oga go and bail AKPIN @speeddarlintv .. you said you will bail him in a way of showing your power now you dey show us 47 cows 🐄."

@gowell_man:

"Akpi nwamama still dey cell Boss 😢 @cubana_chiefpriest."

@officialfadafada:

"Power 🔥🔥🔥If You Think To Make Money,Build Network,Build Connection Is By Cho Cho Cho Entitlement Mentality Go Make Am Naw…BIG MAN GIVE TO GIVE MAN.ikpata Ego Awugi Onye Cho😍😍😍😍Dont Allow Social Media To Make You Disrespect People You Will Not With Stand Their Physical Presence…Cuz dis Money Don pass Juju Money😂😂😂😂l Get Money But Your Money Long😍😍😍MOTIVATION👏👏👏👏👏."

Obi Cubana makes statement with 346 Cows

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nightlife entrepreneur Obi Cubana got tongues wagging over the burial ceremony he hosted in his hometown.

Obi continued to receive gifts from his friends, employees, and those he has supported throughout life.

Nigerians said the number of livestock he had gotten for the burial was enough to make him a herdsman.

Source: Legit.ng