Content creator Enioluwa Adeoluwa has noted that he has never thought about being in a relationship, but he was ready to reconsider

He noted that singer Ayra Starr could make him change his mind about not dating any lady after seeing her photos on Instagram

Several fans of the singer and content creator have shared their opinions about both celebs, adding that they won't be a bad couple

Content creator Enioluwa Adeoluwa has opened up on his desire to date singer Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, aka Ayra Starr.

According to the 25-year-old media personality, he doesn't ever want to be in a relationship but he might give it a try because of the 22-year-old Rush hitmaker.

Social media users emphasised his desire to date Ayra Starr and noted that she may not want to share her lip gloss with him, since he loves the makeup item. Some people claimed that Eniolwa was not man enough for the Sabi Girl crooner.

Details about Enioluwa Adeoluwa

Born on July 6, 1999, Enioluwa has often made the news with his eating habits. He is known to consume a lot of food and is not chubby. The content creator has a friendly demeanour and supports his friends and associates.

Some of the celebrities he closely associates with are influencer Priscilla Ojo, fashion designer Victoria James aka Veekee James, celebrity chef Hilda Baci, and Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw, among others.

See Enioluwa's post below:

Reactions to Enioluwa's comment about dating Ayra Starr

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Enioluwa Adeoluwa's comment about dating Ayra Starr below:

@_iamsheila__ commented:

"They will make a fine couple. Only say dem go dey drag lip gloss for this relationship o."

@thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"Enny, I love you but Ayra won’t share her lip gloss."

@kallykuhn reacted:

"Change your mind as in how? Girl dey date girl?"

@nkesii._ stated:

"I’m glad I don’t need to say what’s on my mind, you guys have said it all."

@sandra_ayere said:

"He writes poetry exceptionally well."

@__jsmuchy_ commented:

"Oopsieeee. You ain’t man enough for our princess."

@iamwheezman reacted:

"This one think Ayra na Priscy."

@happiokos_comedy said:

"You don’t want to ever be in a relationship? You be reverend father?"

@ozioma_electronics said:

"Eni is such a sweet personality even in real life have met him before and was wowed."

@oosha.e wrote:

"Her makeup and lip gloss about to finish quick."

@waves_records1 added:

"He’s not man enough for her."

@rosythrone commented:

"Someone said “girl dey date girl” ahhh IG users be giving Tiktok vibes."

@lagosboy_kingin said:

"You wey no get man private organ Dey find waiting no find you."

Enioluwa speaks about rumoured relationship

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Enioluwa, in a video, cleared the air about his relationship status.

The content creator has repeatedly stirred relationship rumours with Hilda Baci and Priscilla Ojo.

In the video, Enioluwa stated that he and Priscilla were friends while adding that Hilda Baci was in a relationship.

