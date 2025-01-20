Nigerian singer Portable has once again fired shots at his former girlfriend, Queen Dami, on social media

The Zazu crooner posted a video where he replicated the viral clip of Queen Dami after she reportedly fainted

Portable’s new video went viral and it raised a series of hilarious comments from Nigerians on social media

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, has taunted his former girlfriend, Queen Dami, on social media.

Recall that Portable and Queen Dami took over the social media space after they aired their relationship problems with Nigerians online.

As the drama unfolded, Queen Dami reportedly fainted, and she was recorded on an Instagram live video as the people around tried to revive her.

Nigerians react as Portable pretends to faint while taunting Queen Dami. Photos: @portablebaeby, @officialqueen_dami

Source: Instagram

In a new development, Portable also replicated Queen Dami’s fainting video. On his official Instagram page, the Tony Montana star shared a clip of him pretending to have passed out inside a car.

As Portable lay in the car, the people around him also gathered and tried to wake him up by calling him by his nicknames and begging him to wake up. After a few seconds, the Zazu Zeh crooner jumped up and said he was no longer interested in dying.

See the hilarious video below:

Reactions as Portable taunts Queen Dami with new fainting video

The video of Portable pretending to faint just like Queen Dami made the rounds on social media and it raised funny comments from netizens. Read some of their reactions below:

dopesmw:

“Keeping up with Elizabeth Joyce !”

thrifts_by_haffymade_ng:

“Portable you be confirm weyrey 😂😂”

badboistar__:

“This bros not wise 💔😹”

vin_ikenna:

“Na poco Lee i blame no worry yourself😂.”

lawycasual_wears_:

“Best actress of the year 😹.”

__bhusayorr:

“Na tonight i regret say i come from Sango 😭.”

Djpwhitepage:

“As I see that cross bag I know say nah content.”

agege_ajebutter:

“Dem suppose arrest person wey Dey supply portable Igbo.”

Adedoyin_casuals:

“Na today I regret say my papa build house for sango.”

Cal_me_mercy_:

“Omo olamide and pocolee really do us bad o.”

Highzik_22:

“Chai omo this guy worst 😂”

sabitalk1:

“But why portable mumu like this? I thought his mumu was just a joke oh, na real? 😂”

olacruize:

“Portable is the weapon fashioned against all his wives😂”

Only1_jadesola:

“Who are these ladies dating him? Wth 😂”

teeto__olayeni:

“You can’t really shame the shameless😂”

mis.lola__xx:

“God abeg o 😂😂😂😂”

Editor_shefzo:

“Portable has nothing to lose if you check his movements. No 1: His noodles are on the Internet No 2: He is ahead of any blackmailing because he individually posts all the things that can be easily used as a blackmail against him. He will continue to trend take or take it.”

Zillionperry_official:

“May we not date weapon fashioned against us cos wetin be this 😂.”

oreofeajayi62:

“Waiting be this one like this 🙈.”

Deco_rbyj:

“Content creator of the year 😂😂😂 portable 🤣.”

Demadamefan:

“As a member of mental health department, we apologize to the general public that the person who made this is one of our patients who escaped from our center. But we're assuring you all that we will do our very best to get him back to treatment. And we're deeply sorry for any inconveniences he might have caused during this period. Thank you.”

mamush19:

“I thought Tonto pleaded with them to be using English? Abeg Make them help us banned Yoruba from IG 😂😂😂😂😂”

Wizzyblaq:

“Very d!rty thing🤮.”

Portable's wife Bewaji taunts Queen Dami

Bewaji, the wife of Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, has laughed at Queen Dami’s plight on social media.

Just recently, Portable and Queen Dami fueled online discussions about them getting back together only weeks after their messy breakup.

Shortly after Portable and Queen Dami followed each other back on Instagram, the singer’s housewife, Bewaji, took to her Instagram page to taunt the ex-Oyo queen.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng