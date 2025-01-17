Nigerian singer Portable’s wife, Bewaji, broke her online silence amid his issues with his girlfriend, Queen Dami

After Queen Dami and Portable made moves to mend their relationship following their messy breakup, Bewaji shared her thoughts

Bewaji’s posts, which were written in French, caused a series of reactions online after her words were translated

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus aka Portable’s housewife, Bewaji, has laughed at Queen Dami’s plight on social media.

Just recently, Portable and Queen Dami fueled online discussions about them getting back together only weeks after their messy breakup.

Recall that Queen Dami had moved out of the singer’s house after he stormed her TikTok live to rain insults on her. The former Oyo queen also resorted to blasting the Zazu crooner and vowing to never return to him.

Shortly after Portable and Queen Dami followed each other back on Instagram, the singer’s housewife, Bewaji, took to her Instagram page to taunt the ex-Oyo queen.

In a series of posts written in French, Bewaji laughed as she prayed for God not to take her back to her past. In another post, Portable’s wife said that she could never say goodbye to a place and go back there after all the embarrassment.

See screenshots and translation of Bewaji’s post below:

Reactions as Portable’s wife laughs at Queen Dami

Portable’s message to Queen Dami amid her relationship drama with her husband made the rounds on social media and it got netizens talking.

Read some of their comments below:

Ibk__126:

“Elizabeth Joyce's House of commotion 😂.”

Omolola_abebi:

“I swear bewaji na original ogba...no b wen u dey pariwo b4 dem no say werey wa nle oooo😂”

Bakare8394:

“Awon Omo pau bi can beer gbogbo.😂😂😂. Ewo ni ewo ninu gbogbo won.. no be every three market days he dey come and disgrace them one by one.”

agbomejitunde:

“So Bewaji self sabi French or na translator head of housewives use 😂😂😂😂😂.”

Bt_apparel:

“Chief endurance 😂.”

Itzseteminire_:

“Him go collect her phone this night 😂😂😂.”

iamamoke18:

“she embarrassed herself and all the people of Ibadan fighting for her. Such a shameless girl.”

galbaddie___:

“The house of the zazu 😂😂😂😂.”

Olasunbookandeji:

“Bewaji is right sha , dammy no get shame.”

Queen_ola_193:

“Nah u gangan dey scatter portable ile oloyin 😂.”

Holuwahtohbylohbar:

“You will portable beat bewaji this night and collect her phone 🤣🤣🤣.”

arewaleah__:

“No b say nah all of una dey chop d embarrassment…if nah because of embarrassment oo u self suppose don leave.”

ayinke1975:

“Bewaji rest. He has embarrassed you embarrassed ur parents join. U dt leave him. Leave her alone.”

opeyemioluwa_12:

“I knew this girl can’t love portable again cause the insult and embarrassment is too much.”

barbie_lizy:

“Bewaji mind your speech or else portable will beat you again 😂😂😂.”

adejumo_zaynab:

“This one go chop beating this night 😂.”

akinola2356:

“Wahala wa o.”

olamide_____28:

“Portable go soon collect her phone.”

callmetitilope:

“See who Dey talk.”

Avila_akure1:

“Bewaji wey dem dey beat self dey cap. Abi na jealousy dey worry d werey 😂.”

Bieber_swity:

“Sha no let portable beat you oo. Say no to beatings in 2025.”

Queen Dami faints amid Portable drama

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable’s girlfriend, Queen Dami, reportedly fainted.

The ex-Oyo queen’s friend made some messy claims about Queen Dami, and Portable questioned her about it. This seemed to have taken a toll on her health.

Shortly after Portable exposed his chat with Queen Dami where he questioned her about her friend’s claims, it was gathered that the ex-Oyo queen fainted.

