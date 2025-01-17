Sabinus' protégé and skit maker Funny Emma has shared a video showing his birthday gift to Tunde Ednut

Funny Emma in the viral video also sent birthday wishes to the Instagram blogger and ended with the popular phrase 'men mount'

Funny Emma's birthday gift to Tunde Ednut, has, however, left Nigerians, including celebrities, laughing as many dropped funny comments

Fast-rising Nigerian skit maker and child comedian Goodnews Diepreye, better known as Funny Emma, is the latest celebrity to show support from Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut ahead of his birthday set for January 18.

While several celebrities, including Victor Osimhen and Victor Boniface, gifted Tunde Ednut cows, Funny Emma, in a video, gifted the internet personality a chicken.

Sabinus’ protege Funny Emma shows off his birthday gift to Tunde Ednut. Credit: funnyemma/mazitundeednut

In the viral video, Emma, skit maker Oga Sabinus' protege, stood before a live chicken as he sent his birthday wishes to Tunde Ednut.

Sharing the video, Emma wrote in a caption:

"As my 👋hand no reach to buy cow, I say make I buy chicken for the king 🤴 himself @mazitundeednut….happy birthday in advance."

Watch video of Funny Emma celebrating Tunde Ednut below:

Tunde Ednut, others react to Emma's gift

The birthday celebrant who reshared the video on his page appreciated the child skit maker's gesture.

Tunde Ednut wrote in a caption:

" Thank you Oooooooooooo!!!! @funny_emma_01 He said GOAT and NAMA!!."

Read more reactions Legit.ng captured below:

queenneddan:

"Emma u try Abeg, u where just start u don dey show baba this kind luv, next yr go massive."

nails__dairy:

"See who dey shout "my man and men mount."

kingkopay:

"Man looks old and young at the same time."

big_wonday:

"When u finish talking give us ur house location let’s come and eat that chicken."

officialthelma_:

"This boy is funny, he said “men mount” Abi na pikin mount."

leo_goe85:

"But men mount no too much for 1 chicken, I’m just saying oo."

nelson_oniovosa:

"My question is which location will they eat this one. Abi na their family get that one?"

hellenbaby8642:

"Location for the chicken 🐔 I must chop this chicken o which State."

