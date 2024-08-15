Nigerian crossdresser James Brown seems to have finally met someone who can speak to him in a language he understands

A video of Funny Emma, Sabinus' protege, going on a live session with James Brown with thousands of viewers has gone viral

Some of the comments Funny Emma made about James Brown during the TikTok Live has sparked massive reactions online

A video of young skit maker Goodnews Dipreye, aka Funny Emma, entering into a battle of wits against crossdresser James Brown during a Live session has gone viral.

In the viral clip, the little boy came for James Brown gun-blazing with no mercy. He bashed the content creator for constantly dressing as a woman despite being a man.

Video of Sabinus' protege tearing James Brown apart during a TikTok Live has gone viral. Photo credit: @wf_jamesbrown/@funny_emma_01

Source: Instagram

Funny Emma's fiery conversation with James Brown left many in tatter with his level of self-awareness and articulative capacity.

He lambasted James Brown so well that, at some point, the crossdresser was left speechless.

"U no be Bobrisky" - Emma tells James Brown

After James Brown tried to talk down on Funny Emma, constantly noting that he was a little boy with a big head, the kid skit maker responded with a statement that blew many away.

During the TikTok live, Funny Emma brought James Brown back to earth when he told him he wasn't Bobrisky and would never be. He asked the content creator to take off the wig he had on and get a life.

Watch the viral exchange below:

Reactions trail Emma and James Brown's conversation

Here are some of the responses that trailed viral clip:

@brodaojocomedy:

"Emma just finished am."

@ddestuii:

"Emma saf don Dey cook without pot."

@keezynasion:

"Old man for small body."

@brodaojocomedy:

"Wetin mummy of Lagos do unah."

@rabbi_the_1st:

"Emma you done blow my mind."

@banycomedy:

"So @funny_emma_01 sabi cook like this."

@iam_stan001:

"Emma don cook James."

