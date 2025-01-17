Chrisitan filmmaker Mike Bamiloye has shared his opinion about rapture and how scientists are trying to alert the world about it before time

He also claimed that scientists are secretly working on a scientific and technological invention that would make many people vanish without trace

Bamiloye's post was a reaction to a Facebook post that stated that 10,000 people will be raptured in 2025

Christian filmmaker Mike Bamiloye has reacted to a claim that 10,000 people will be raptured in 2025. A Facebook user, A Bayard Louis, described it as an extraterrestrial invasion which is imminent.

In his reaction, Bamiloye said that there are too many signs and signals for those who don't believe in rapture. According to the veteran Christian actor, even scientists and world powers believe that there is an imminent occurrence that would lead to the disappearances of many people. Hence, they are trying so hard to give an explanation to it ahead of time.

Mike Bamiloye, who is the president of Mount Zion Faith Ministries, added that the scientists are secretly working to make some people vanish without trace. Hence, they are perfecting that technology, so that the enemy, the devil can get us confused.

Mike Bamiloye speaks about fake rapture

The 64-year-old role interpreter also claimed that the scientists are trying to invent fake rapture to distract people's preparation from the actual rapture.

Speaking further on the issue, the father-of-three and grandfather-of-six said that people are beginning to see creatures that are half human and half sea, and unbelievable images of beings coming out of the belly of the seas.

According to Bamiloye, robotic ante-natal clinic is being secretly created where babies can be developed in the wombs of robots and sold to intending buyers. Also, robotic female wives are being made to be make available for intending buyers, in place of human wives.

He concluded that there are too many signs that are pointing to the imminent sound of the trumpet for us to meet the Lord Jesus in the clouds at the rapture.

See Mike Bamiloye's post below:

Reactions to Mike Bamiloye's fake raptures warning

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Mike Bamiloye warns against fake raptures below:

@patinspires_biz:

"Awareness is key. Be connected to God. Studying God's word (Bible) daily will help us keep watch. My father! my father ! help me not to miss heaven in Jesus' name."

@asidohpeace:

"Lord, help me not to miss the rapture. Holy Spirit, help me to occupy till you come."

@ngabuin_:

"I understand that something is cooking by the powers that be, to initiate a disappearance in a bid to spread a buzz. The LORD is coming, Yes! But the world wants to do something that will confuse and deceive many. I heard this rumor years ago. God help our hearts."

@oluwakemioluwatoba:

"Help us to stay true to You, Lord."

@chidinmakalu1:

"Lord pls help us to occupy till you come and when you come, Lord please do find us faithful."

