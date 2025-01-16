One of Nigeria's most prominent vocalists, Omwunmi Megbele is celebrating her 10th year wedding anniversary with her an

The singer shared an adorable video that featured their growth through the year and added a sweet caption

Nigerian singer, songwriter and actress Omawumi Megbele and her darling husband are celebrating their 10th year anniversary in holy matrimony.

The singer, who has been impacting the Nigerian music industry since 2009, took to her official social media handle to share a sweet post to celebrate the special day.

The post featured a video of some lovey-dovey moments with her fans over the years. In the caption, she celebrated their milestone, stating that they have achieved such a feat and will continue to.

She recounts how stressful life is with her husband and thanks him for his love and understanding.

Omawonder wrote:

"10 years of love and friendship! Wow! Happy anniversary, my love! We did it, and we will continue to do it! I am truly grateful for you; life with you is stress-free (apart from some small sqoin here and there 🤣). You have made it so easy."

"Thank you for your love and understanding, and I want to thank myself, too! 🤣 My prayer is that God will continue to strengthen our bond, may our children be blessed, and may we continue to smile and be joyful! I love you, my Baba K and F!"

Fans celebrate Omawumi's

Read some reactions below:

@luluyoms:

"Iyawo waaaa!!! friendship miiiii!!! na my broda and you for life! Happy Anniversary boo!!! ❤️."

"Happy anniversary sis ❤️."

"Happy anniversary sis ❤️."

@abikeade_21:

"Hwa sir and ma more sweet wine in your household Insha Allah Rahman.Amen."

@kelvin_demigod:

"BIG Congratulations Maama🎉🎊❤️ Amen to all your Prayers🙏🏽."

@realwarripikin:

"Happy Anniversary Big sist 🙌🙌."

@maupe_ogun_:

"Happy Wedding Anniversary, Dear Sis. May your love continue to grow stronger and sweeter. Meanwhile, why did I hear all you wrote in your voice and mannerisms...really made me laugh out loud. 😍😍😍."

@official.black.chocolate814:

"The deal is forever!congratulations sis may God almighty envelop you both and may this union be blessed now and forever.........happy 10th Anniversary to you both."

@mcvictorblankson:

"Awwwww Oma wonder, congratulationsss! You are an epitome of excellence.

@officialwaje:

"Happy anniversary my darling sister and brother ❤️."

@omawumio:

"Happy anniversary sis 🎉. Congratulations to you and your love!!"

@sijibomi_oyewusi:

"Cheers to forever and a day of happiness together! 🥂 ❤️."

