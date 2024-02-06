Top Nigerian media host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and his wife Cynthia left many gushing over their union recently

The Big Brother Naija star took a moment to celebrate his marriage as it clocked 8 years on February 6

Ebuka and his heartthrob shared throwback videos and pictures to commemorate their big day

Renowned Nigerian media host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and his wife Cynthia are celebrating their eight years of marital bliss.

The reality TV star shared throwback emotional moments from his wedding, which took place on February 6, 2016.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and wife share throwback pictures of their wedding day. Credit: @ebuka

In a series of pictures, Ebuka recounted his endearing affection for his wife and appreciated God for making their home beautiful.

“8 years of hanging out with my best friend. Forever grateful and in love.”

Legit.ng previously reported that Cynthia Obi-Uchendu, wife of media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, addressed fans' concerns over her marriage to the show host.

A fan had asked her if she has ever been insecure because of the nature of her husband's job as host of Big Brother Naija.

In her response, Cynthia emphasised that her husband's job is his means of earning a living, and as such, she never feels insecure because of it.

She added that she is not a naturally insecure person, so the nature of her husband's job does not affect her.

Explaining further, the mother of two added that she is naturally confident in her own skin and cannot be bothered by what her fashionista husband does.

Cynthia also noted that if she was an insecure person, she will also be affected if her husband was a medical doctor.

Ebuka's wife throws lavish 40th birthday for her husband

According to a previous report by Legit.ng the TV host's wife, Cynthia Uchendu had celebrated her husband in a grand way as he marked his 40th birthday.

The media personality had stated that he did not want any party, however, his wife went ahead to stage a surprise birthday ceremony for him.

She shared the video that captured all the things done during the celebration.

