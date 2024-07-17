Music executive, Jude Okoye, and his wife, Ify, are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary on July 17

His wife noted that getting married was the best decision that they ever made, and their love has grown stronger over the years

The couple are celebrating this special day with their three children, and their friends also rejoiced with them

It is a special day for music executive, Jude Okoye, as he marks his 10th wedding anniversary with his wife, Ify Okoye, on July 17.

Jude Okoye and his wife mark their 10th marriage anniversary. Image credit: @ifyokoye1

Source: Instagram

Ify shared pictures of her family, including her three children, as she celebrated the joyous occasion by going down memory lane.

She noted that her marriage to Jude (the older brother of singers Paul and Peter of PSquare) was the best decision they made and though they have passed through highs and lows, they have always come out stronger.

The mother of three was excited as she revealed that her marriage has experienced laughter, shared dreams, and unwavering support.

She also gave a toast to more years of love together with her partner.

See Ify's post below:

Celebs and fans rejoice with the Okoyes

Some entertainers and fans of the couple have congratulated them on Instagram. See some of the comments below:

@fizzglam:

"Happy wedding anniversary my family… love and peace lives here. It’s from glory to glory. God’s goodness, favor, and blessings will continually be in your home. Love you loads."

@elizabeth_elohor:

"Beautiful. Happy anniversary dear. See my babies."

@k8henshaw:

"Congratulations. Many more years in togetherness in Jesus' name."

@msonobello:

"Congratulations. Many more happy years ahead."

@onyeeka:

"Pure bliss! Congratulations love. More beautiful years ahead."

@ayoyinkaabolarin:

"This is so beautiful! Congratulations and many more blissful years."

@kemioshe:

"Happy anniversary. Wishing you both many more amazing years in health and God’s unending love."

@honeyfrosting:

"Happy anniversary darling God bless your home always."

Jude Okoye marks 50th birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jude had turned a milestone age to the joy of his numerous fans.

Taking to his Instagram page on April 24, 2024, the public figure announced that he had turned 50.

The PSquare brothers and other fans joined in the celebration by sharing their well-wishes for the celebrant.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng