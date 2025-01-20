Nigerian actress Kate Henshaw has lent her voice to the online debate over how Ngozi Ezeonu scolded some girls at her audition

The movie star made headlines after a video of her scolding the girls for not wearing bras went viral online

Kate Henshaw’s take on the matter drew the attention of netizens and they shared their opinion about it

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw is the latest person to react to the video of Ngozi Ezeonu scolding braless girls at her audition.

A video showing the moment the veteran star blasted the girls for their outfits at her audition raised mixed feelings after it made the rounds online.

In a new development, Kate Henshaw posted a video in which she reacted to people criticising Ngozi Ezeonu for scolding the girls.

Netizens speak as Kate Henshaw reacts to Ngozi Ezeonu scolding braless girls.

According to the movie star, an audition is an interview for a role and people cannot just dress anyhow like they are on their street. Henshaw went on to name some of the respectable people in the Nollywood industry to illustrate that it is not an anyhow profession.

In her words:

“I don’t know what bra did to you, you just want to jangle everywhere, that’s on you. But if you;re going somewhere for an interview, an audition is an interview for a role, you don’t dress as if you’re going down the road to buy sugar and groundnuts. I don’t blame them, I blame us for making entries so easy. This is a profession that has Aunty Joke, RMD, Ego Boyo, Aunty Ngozi Ezeonu, Aunty Patience, Aunty Taiwo Ajayi-Lycett, the late Sam Loco Efe, so many greats.”

Speaking further, Kate Henshaw said that people who refused to be trained at home would be trained outside. She said:

“If they don’t teach you at home, you will be taught outside. Then someone on X app said ‘she’s not their mother or family member to tell them how to dress’ You don’t want to dress well, stay at home. She has every right to say she doesn’t want to see this kind of dressing at her audition, and so it should be. Let’s put some respect on ourselves and what we’re coming to do.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Kate Henshaw speaks on Ngozi Ezeonu’s video

Kate Henshaw’s reaction to the viral video of Ngozi Ezeonu scolding the braless girls raised comments from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

useful_herbs:

“I agree with Kate. Some should learn to dress as the occasion demands. An audition is actually an interview and one should dress appropriately.”

mystical_paul2:

“Mama Ngozi Ezeonu was right. Aunty you are right too.”

iamfreddylion01:

“After now, if the producer or director say make you open, these are the same people that will come online to say, the movie industry, everybody wants to sleep with you, this and that, dress the way you want to be addressed!”

blacnap_ier:

“If you are not taught/groomed inside, you’d be taught/groomed outside!”

Pally_zhung_ken:

“No moral decency anymore 🤦🏻‍♂️”

Alakurani:

“Make God bless you . So so yeye movie dem dey act this days abeg make una no retire.”

Cslarkofficial:

“If no be lack of respect Wetin go make those girls wear that kind thing for where a whole Madam Ngozi dey.”

happycynthy:

“Yes I support,she has every right to correct that dressing…who even started this no bra dressing?”

lindaosifo:

“Eloquent & factual 👏.”

toyonmichelle:

“I've said it before and I'll say it again, Social Media is a Leveler, most of the People that carried cameras to say trash about that woman cos of this situation, will never say it to her face. Awon Omo alaileko 🤷🏽‍♀️.”

Ehiabhi_goodnews:

“If your parents failed to teach you at home, you will be taught outside.”

ficent_mama:

“They don’t take that Industry serious that’s why they can dress anyhow 😂😂😂

No certificate nothing and you want them to take it serious?? Assuming they are to bring result they work hard for I don’t think they’ll dress that way. Dress the way you want to be addressed.”

emeka_:

“Aunty Ngozi did what any of our mothers would do. We need to return to the days of modesty and self-respect.”

nikeolanite:

“I, for one, do not wear bra. I do, however, wear bralette. There are ways to conceal the nipplé$. We shouldn't throw decency because of our dispensation. Standards remain, irrespective.”

Man tackles Ngozi Ezeonu with old photos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that music journalist Ayomide Tayo reacted to the video of Ngozi Ezeonu scolding the girls who did not wear bras to her audition.

Taking to his X page, Tayo addressed the issue by comparing today’s youths with youths from the past who are now people’s parents.

The music journalist emphasised his point by posting a series of photos of some old Nigerian album covers.

