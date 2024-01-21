The much-talked-about birthday party of Tunde Ednut took place in Atlanta Georgia and people are still talking about it

The blogger shared some lovely clips of the lavish event which was well attended as he thanked those who came

He apologised to the people who couldn't enter the venue of the event and also especially thanked Tiwa savage who was at the event

Popular blogger Tunde Ednut is happy that his much-talked-about birthday was a great success. He thanked those who attended the event in grand style

Legit.ng had reported that Ednut had planned his birthday in Atlanta this year. He also offered a N3.6m car to a lucky fan.

The blogger posted videos from the event and announced that it was a fun event for all who attended.

Tunde Ednut stages lavish birthday party in Atlanta. Photo credit @mazitundeednut

Tunde Ednut begs those who could enter the venue

In the caption of his post, he apologised to the people who couldn't enter the venue of the party.

According to him, the place was too small and couldn't take all the people that came.

Ednut specially thanked Tiwa Savage

The blogger also specially thanked Tiwa Savage for her presence.

He said that the singer flew from Nigeria because of him. He also expressed his love to his fans all over the world.

The blogger had gotten land, money and cows as gifts to celebrate his birthday. He also booked a private jet to the venue of the event abroad.

See the video here:

Fans react to the video posted by Ednut

Reaction have trailed the video posted by Tunde Edunt for his event. Here are some of the comments below:

@chidoxflash:

"I love the fact that you always rep with Igbo attire. Long king Mufasa."

@2nitdontee:

"I like ur attire Tunde, dressed like Original Mazi Ednut."

@only_1_mtn:

"Choosing that outfit on that special day means a whole lot to me! Igbo kwenu."

@quincy_focus:

"See as Mazi Tunde birthday loud pass Tinubu presidential swearing in."

@badmouthkingsley:

"If you love maxi and tiwa gather here."

@bigstainless1:

"Baba too like Igbo culture.'

@remikene:

"Igbotic Tunde Igbos hit like for Mazi Tunde."

@nikitallofficial:

"Star maker, this birthday was loud and bigger."

@domingo_loso:

"Mazi on the Isi Agu vibes."

@officialjbaby_:

"Party was lit too."

Source: Legit.ng