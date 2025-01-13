Businesswoman Shade Okoya was a warm host as she invited Iyabo Ojo and her lover Paulo Okoye to her husband Rasak Okoya's birthday event

The billionaire businessman celebrated his 85th birthday on Sunday, January 12, in a lavish ceremony

Iyabo Ojo and Paulo rocked matching white outfits and shared some interesting moments from the venue

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo and music executive Paulo Okoye were in attendance as billionaire businessman Chief Rasak Okoya celebrated his lavish 85th birthday party on Sunday night, January 12, 2025.

The celebrity lovers slayed in white outfits and took pictures before they graced the occasion which had other top personalities in attendance including billionaire businessman and bank executive Tony Elumelu, and former president Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

Shade Okoya welcomes Iyabo Ojo and Paulo Okoye at Rasak Okoya's birthday party. Image credit: @iyaboojofespris

In a video shared by Iyabo Ojo, she and Paulo exchanged pleasantries with Shade Okoya before she took them to where the celebrant was seated. They greeted the 85-year-old before they made their way back to their seats.

Details about Rasak Okoya

Rasak Okoya is the chairman of Eleganza Group while Shade Okoye is the managing director of Eleganza Group. Their union has been blessed with four children.

Their sons Raheem and Wahab were criticised recently after they were seen in a video spraying some naira notes while they gave a bundle to a policeman to hold for them. However, Raheem has apologised for his action and noted that he did it out of ignorance.

Mrs Okoya is known for her magnificent outfits and impressive fashion sense. The 47-year-old also has a knack for combining her attires with the right accessories which often turn heads at events.

Watch Iyabo Ojo's video below:

Reactions to Iyabo Ojo's presence at Okoya's birthday

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Iyabo Ojo attends Rasak Okoya's 85th birthday below:

@its_uniquevalerie:

"My children will rule, wine and dine with kings and law makers in Jesus' name."

@msblingmiami:

"The grass is greener wherever you go."

@baqlad_empire:

"Awwwwwn awwwwwn. This is so beautiful to watch."

@isioma_yocambel:

"I swear this woman too get class. This woman can dress. This woman is loved. Iya hot for life."

@officialsholavibrator:

"Forever is the deal."

@ruqqymuha

"Topic plenty this week wey mama go set ring light for."

@anjysworldprd:

"It’s speaking class all the way."

@slimberry8:

"Nah Lizzy be Sade level, nah queen mother Sade Okoya invite.......e gbe Olorun to bi seh."

@obamaade_sisb:

"Queen mother, this is what I call awon Toga ninu aiye, when you big you big mehn."

@_tt.tola:

"Lizzy is about to be restless again o."

Shade Okoya, kids vibe to Davido's song

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Shade was sighted at her husband's birthday party having a fun time with her children.

In the video making the rounds online, she was seen with her children dancing and vibing seriously to Davido's song.

Observant fans shared their take about their action as they asked several questions in the comment section.

