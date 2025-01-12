Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Lagos state - Two factory workers lost their lives after falling into a diesel reservoir during duty in the Ikosi Oregun area of Lagos state.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said the tragic incident occurred on Saturday, January 11.

According to LASEMA, the tragic incident happened when a worker was trying to rescue a colleague who accidentally fell into the diesel reservoir while working.

As reported by Channels Television, LASEMA disclosed that the two workers also fell into the reservoir.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that one of the men (an adult) accidentally fell into the diesel reservoir while working.

“The second adult male, in an attempt to rescue the first, also fell into the reservoir,”

The Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) transported the victims to the hospital after receiving first aid, including CPR.

LASEMA later disclosed that despite all sustained medical efforts, the victims died due to sustained severe conditions.

“The two male adults earlier rescued this morning by the LASEMA Response Team resuscitated and transported to the hospital, unfortunately, despite all sustained medical efforts later died.”

Legit.ng recalls that Samuel Ogunkoya a 26-year-old man was killed by a machine that smashed his head in his workplace in Ogun state.

Ogunkoya, until his death worked at Wempco Steel Mill Company, Magboro. It was said that one of the pipes affixed to the company’s ‘actrus pumping machine’ came down on his head when he went to pick up the charger of the remote control of the vehicle.

Also, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria Police authorities launched a manhunt for Engineer Alexius Moye, a key witness wanted for questioning in connection with a fatal equipment failure at Halliburton's Free Trade Zone facility in Onne, Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

The DPO of Trans Amadi, Port Harcourt, John Emine, said the investigation is about the death of Gerald Ogolo, who lost his life on August 4, 2023, when lifting equipment allegedly malfunctioned during routine operations.

Emine said Monye inspected the equipment months before the tragic incident.

Engine roller Kills steel company worker in Ogun

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Yahaya Ibrahim an employee at KAM Steel Integrated Company in Ogun State, died after slipping and falling onto an engine roller.

Despite efforts from coworkers to save 27-year-old Ibrahim, he was crushed by the machine to death.

The deceased body was taken to the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital morgue in Sagamu, confirmed by the Ogun State Police Command.

