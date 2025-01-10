A fun video from actor Yinka Quadri's daughter's engagement party has emerged on social media

Popular stars in the Yoruba movie industry like Ogogo, Oga Bello, Odunlade Adekola, and Jide Kosoko all graced the event

A clip showed Odunlade Adekola making money rain at the event as fans congratulated Yinka Quadri and his family

It was a moment of celebration for Yoruba actor Yinka Quadri and his family following his daughter's engagement to her heartthrob at a colourful party.

A video from the event, shared by popular actor Odunlade Adekola, showed how top celebrities, including Seven Doors stars Taiwo Hassan aka Ogogo, Adebayo Salami 'Oga Bello', and Prince Jide Kosoko, turned up in style for their colleague Yinka Quadri.

Odunlade Adekola shares video from Yinka Quadri's daughter's engagement party. Credit: odunomoadekola/yinkaquadri

A clip showed the popular celebrities exchanging pleasantries as they expressed excitement to link up again at the party.

Another clip also showed the moment Odunlade made money rain at the event as he celebrated Yinka Quadri.

Sharing the video from Yinka Quadri's daughter's engagement party, Odunlade wrote in a caption,

"At Alh, YINKA QUADRI’S Daughter’s Engagement party @realyinkaquadri Sir, I pray God will bless both family in Jesus name."

Watch the video from Yinka Quadri's daughter's engagement party below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Yinka Quadri and his colleague Ogogo made headlines after they ended what was said to be a long-time fight.

Rumours claimed the actors' fallout was why Quadri was absent from Ogogo's daughter Shaki’s wedding and naming ceremony.

Ogogo and Yinka Quadri's reconciliation was widely applauded as netizens compared the best friends to Afrobeats Wizkid and Davido, who have repeatedly dragged each other online,

Reactions on Yinka Quadri's daughter's engagement

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video as some fans prayed for Odunlade Adekola for always turning up for his colleagues; read them below:

oloyesogosola40:

"Very happy man anywhere he goes I love that."

demilade9901:

"God will continue to bless you 🙏🏼u will never fall🙏much love fadaaaaa."

ifedolapo.adebayo:

"I no sure say this man Dey sleep for house."

oloyesogosola40

"My man of all year u always make me happy with ur outing sir."

adijatobalola:

"God will continue to bless you sir.. always supporting people."

zealous514:

"Pocolee of Nollywood."

investorpaulmercy:

"Babami, you suppose to dey work with MTN 😍 I love your energy, always turning up and supporting. God bless you sir and keep strengthening your elbow ."

oluwadamilolaokuwobi:

"Happy to see Alhaji taiwo Hassan in attendance."

ykdiademdoyin:

"You people are trying na force I dey take attend one party in a year... You won't be tired lagbara Olorun."

god_s_time_santa:

"I pray God should reward you on this too much love and loyalty to everyone of your people in industry @odunomoadekola I heart you big Baba mii, Mentor for a long time."

Yinka Quadri bags Islamic chieftaincy title

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Yinka Quadri was given an Islamic chieftaincy title to the joy of his fans.

The actor was bestowed with the Islamic chieftaincy title of Osupa Adini under the leadership of the Chief Imam of Araromi Central Mosque.

Yinka also expressed his appreciation to friends and family for their unwavering support.

