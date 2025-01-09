Late Nigerian singer Mohabd's wife Olawunmi, alongside his brother Adura and friend Damola, are currently in a fresh mess

A non-governmental organisation (NGO) interested in the singer's death filed a new petition against the trio

Reasons for the development accused the trio of suppressing the truth behind the former Marlian signee's death, triggering reasons online

A non-governmental organization (NGO), founded by Larry Omodia, the creator of African Television, has filed a petition against Mohbad's wife, Olawunmi, his brother, Adura Aloba, and a close associate, Damola. The petition is based on a TikTok conversation that allegedly reveals details about Mohbad's death.

Legit.ng recounts that Mohbad died on September 24, 2023, leaving an irreparable void in Nigeria's entertainment scene.

NGO orders police to investigate Mohbad's wife, brother and friend.

Source: Instagram

Despite many court hearings and a police inquiry, the facts of Mohbad's death remain unknown.

The NGO's suit against the trio came from a recent TikTok conversation between Audra Aloha and Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi.

Furthermore, the organisation encouraged the Nigerian police force to investigate their petition and undertake forensic checks of the suspects' phones.

Watch the video below:

NGO spurs reactions around Mohbad's dead

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

boychavez_:

"Mohbad will not rest until he finds justice, the guy head strong like rock."

vickyjames_official1:

"This guy will definitely get justice no matter how long it takes. Except it was a death he caused for himself but if someone else has a hand in it to cut short his life. God will certainly put confusion among themselves and one day everything will be out for justice to take it cost."

kikkylovv:

"Iyabo ọjọ how far now?....... What you have been covering has exposed óò....am sure you will start running around now to cover the truth again....all of you involved shall be exposed and jailed.."

ayzne_:

"For everyone that have a hand in this guys death and persons that didn’t allow him get justice… you won’t die well See young soul wasted."

omahazunna:

"Wunmi has more fans than the dead. They all know the truth but they care more about Wunmi."

sunmanjecateringservices:

"Our major problem as a people is the fact that we are very emotional which be clouds our sense of judgement and reasoning. The first suspect in Mohbad's case remains his wife , considering the circumstances!"

agbarie_jr:

"Good move, we all knew this from the beginning but sentiment, emotions and urge to follow the crowd no let the public to point in the right direction..

"Pointing at Naira and Sam Larry never made sense to me. They had issues with Mohbad which majority of people have issues with one or two persons in this world, but how they were made the major suspect in the eyes of the public when they were not even close to Moh during his death still baffles me.. Truth for don come out since if the public didn’t use emotion and sentiments on the issue."

sa.heed263:

"People wey Dey with Mobahd 24hours before him die na dem be the suspect not naira and Sam Larry but Nigeria and emotion do dna na war person wey Dey moan don Dey sell hair o."

_richie_chris:

"Watch bias people come and judge with sentiment without knowing that in a murder documentary, the closest to the victim is the no1 suspect.."

Wunmi shares photo of Mohbad and son

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wunmi had remembered her husband by sharing a rare picture of him and their son.

In the post made on her Insta story, Mohbad was sleeping while his son who was still a baby then was sitting close to him.

She stated that there were no true words that she ever said and heard, she also added another statement that must have been said by her son.

Source: Legit.ng