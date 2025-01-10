Actor Etim Effiong has been sighted in a romantic role with his colleague, Bolaji Ogunmola in a movie

In the promotional clip, Effiong and Bolaji loved up and were getting seriously romantic as they acted as lovers

Fans shared their observation about the film as they blasted the actor and spoke and about his marriage

Nollywoood actor., Etim Effiong, has met the wrath of fans after a promotional video of a movie he acted in surfaced online.

Legit.ng had reported the actor's marriage had been put under close watch, most especially after their question and answer section. Toyosi, wife of the actor, had to carpet their critics.

In the video of the promotional material of the movie, titled Summer Rain, Effiong was seen getting really romantic with an actress, Bolaji Ogunmola.

The two were seen kissing deeply and touching each other as they enjoyed each other's company.

The scene captured the attention of their fans most especially because Toyosi, the wife of the talented movie act, has always spoken publicly about her marriage.

Fans react to Effiong's film

In their reactions, many were of the opinion that the actor can avoid taking such sensitive roles because of his marriage.

A few others disclosed that Etim does not have respect for his wife if he cannot turn down such a role.

Some other people noted that such scene can be avoided in movies, as film lovers will enjoy the flick if they don't show such.

However, a very few people supported Etim and said that he must do his best so that he can feed his family

See the video here:

What fans said about Etim Effiong's role

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the scene the Nollywood actor acted. Here are some of the comments below:

@samkiddes:

"But una go sit dwn enjoy oyinbo own? na una go feed he family??? Una better go plant onions."

@joezihair:

"He is Getting d required attention ..dts the aim."

@ada_akwuwanor:

"Are you people really okay?? Like an actor?

@mhz_lemah:

"Are you all okay …like Toyo didn’t know he was an actor before she said yes I do abi…you all should get a life and let’s enjoy our etim biko."

@ian_adetoyo:

"The wife is setting ring light already."

@adeyeni:

"Is there need to deep kiss in a promotional video?

@faithychaiyoma1:

"This man has more chemistry with other actors than his wife sha."Is there need to kiss in a promotional video?

@tinzaynicky:

"You go feed him family?"

@Princez_eve:

"Make Toyosi no see this fem sha."

@Interiorssdotng:

"This man truly doesn’t respect his wife. As a married man who’s an actor,there are some roles you shouldn’t take!"

Toyosi Etim Effiong speaks about her marriage

Legit.ng earlier reported that the wife of Daniel Etim Effiong had shared her fear about the nature of her husband's profession.

The film star's wife addressed issues around her marriage when she was featured on Terms and Conditions, a podcast by Pulse.

Toyosi said her husband's fans saw them during a private session at a hospital, as she described what happened.

