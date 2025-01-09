A Nigerian lady has shared an emotional video showing the moment she visited her father to know how he was faring

In the video, the elderly man broke down in tears upon seeing his daughter, and the girl noted that his behaviour was due to old age

Social media users who came across the touching clip on TikTok stormed the comments section to react to it

A heartwarming video on TikTok captured the recent reunion between a Nigerian lady and her elderly father.

The emotional encounter was marked by tears of joy, as the aged man struggled to contain his emotions upon seeing his daughter.

Lady shares video of dad crying Photo credit: @ezekielfaith126/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man cries during reunion with daughter

In the video shared on TikTok by @ezekielfaith126, the duo were seen sitting together outside their family home, engaged in a conversation.

The father's voice cracked with emotion as he spoke, his eyes welling up with tears like that of a baby.

His daughter attributed his emotional state to the frailties of old age, noting that he had deeply missed her.

She also revealed to her followers on TikTok that her father is the last child of his family.

In her words:

"I came to visit my dad and he started crying. God abeg this man is getting old. He missed me."

Reactions as man cries after seeing daughter

The video sparked a wave of reactions from TikTok users, who flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts on the touching clip.

Many were moved by the display of paternal affection, praising the strength of the bond between the lady and her father.

@perfect beauty said:

"I have a dad but to be sincere it would be better if he's no more. No fatherly love at all."

@Amos Hannah said:

"I miss my dad so much, I was thrown out cause of my pregnancy."

@C_L_A_R_E asked:

"No vex your papa na last born?"

@Favour Emeka Kalu stated:

"For fathers to enjoy their children, you get to show your wife love. Also show your children love while growing up, my children want to kill me with gifts and cash."

@gift Charles said:

"I can't forget the day I went home to see my dad and he cried like this, I was happy but I didn't know that was the last day I was going to see him."

@Thatdarkgurl said:

"I don’t have a dad anymore I miss him so much he was my soul mate. I wish God gives me a caring and loving partner like my dad was to me."

@Lovable117 commented:

"I never thought I would own a property abroad until my cousin travelled with my charger to the UK."

@rayogold0 stated:

"May God grant him long life in good health and wealth. I miss my dad. he was a friend and dad to all his 21 children. May his soul continue to rest in peace."

@shanty added:

"Just pray for God to listen to all our prayers one day bcuz our parents are getting old day by day we aren't still yet successful."

Watch the video below:

Lady reunites with dad in Finland

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady was so overjoyed after relocating to Finland to meet her father.

The excited lady documented her relocation journey from the beginning stage until she finally moved to Finland.

Source: Legit.ng