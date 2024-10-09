Burna Boy has responded to a lady who recently claimed she got impregnated by him and later got dumped

The Grammy Award singer seemingly admitted to knowing the day while recounting their experience

Burna Boy also disclosed that he paid her N20k, which he suggested was her fee for the service she offered to him

Nigerian international act Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has finally broken his silence hours after Stella, a Nigerian lady who was allegedly pregnant for him, recently reemerged to share her side of the story.

Stella, in a viral video, claimed she was in a three-year relationship with Burna Boy before she became pregnant for him, adding that his mother, Bose Ogulu, scattered their affair.

Burna Boy speaks up

In response, the City Boy crooner admitted to knowing Stella while stressing that she was among the first people to doubt his ability in the 'other room.'

Burna Boy also hinted he paid her N20k for the service she rendered to him back then.

"Meanwhile This na one of the first people wey call me impotent o. And na N20k be her money that year normally of which I give am o. Abeg enter this comment section if you this girl that year and confirm if I dey lie say na N20k be her money," he wrote.

People's comments on Burna Boy's response

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

rosythrone:

"He didn’t deny it at all. He just admitted he paid her 20k."

liliann_ife:

"Sex worker? But she said y'all were together for 3years burna... Una fall in love abi una no fall in love ?"

ble_ssing_sunday:

"A man who carries a pros..titute is also a prosti.tute."

m__million:

You slept with Odogwu true true …. What an achievement ….. na you be the hottest for your village right now

Burna Boy's mother's reactions to his advert

The singer's mother reacted after seeing her son in an international advert on Dublin street.

In the advert, the singer was seen with the likes of former footballer David Beckham and some top international models.

Burna Boy's mother was passing by with her daughter and other members of his crew when she saw the advert.

